OMHSAS Provider Training
These regional trainings help to offer civilian providers a better understanding of the experiences of service members, veterans, and their families, as well as provide an online registry that will help provide the necessary care they need for issues associated with military services.
OMAP Provider Training
- For the general public: Nursing Facility Training (Approx. 40 minutes)
- For nursing facilities only: Visit the following website for instructions on how to complete the training.
- Nursing Facility Eligibility and Enrollment Process: Webinar | Presentation
OLTL Provider Training
All service coordinators and direct service providers are mandated protective services reporters under state law. If you suspect abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment, you are required to report it. The following trainings are required for all staff of the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) service coordination entities and direct service providers, regardless of whether or not they have direct contact with participants.
- Community Health Choices (CHC) Training
- CHC Overview Module
- CHC Service Coordination Module
- CHC Nursing Facilities Module
- CHC for Direct Service Providers Module
- Service Coordination Online Training
- Module 1: Roles, Responsibilities and Models of Service
- Module 2: Developing Service Plans (non-CHC)
- Module 3: Service Plan Monitoring
- Nursing Home transition Online Training
- Module 1: NHT Program Overview
- Module 2: Funding Structure & Billing
- Module 3: Housing
- Module 4: Completing NHT Outreach Forms
Adult Protective Services
- PowerPoint on APS Mandatory Reporting
Adult Protective Services provides adults with disabilities between the ages 18 of 60 with protection from abuse, neglect, and exploitation.
Older Adult Protective Services
- PowerPoint on OAPSA mandatory reporting.
Older Adults Protective Services (OAPSA) provides adults over the age of 60 with protection from abuse, neglect, exploitation, and abandonment.
The Office of Long-Term Living has a commitment to make sure all participants are safe and receiving their services safely. These trainings are for service coordinators and direct service providers and cover topics including: What is a critical incident?; Reporting responsibilities of SCs; When critical incident situations should involve protective services; and How critical incidents must be reported.
- Critical Incident Investigation and Documentation Training (Service Coordinators) — November 2023
- Critical Incident Investigation and Documentation Training — November 2023
- Critical Incident Reporting Training Session — March 2023
- Critical Incident Reporting Training Session Questions and Answers — March 2023
- Critical Incident Reporting Training Session Recorded Webinar — March 2023
- Critical Incident Management FAQ's
- OLTL Critical Incidents, Including Adult Protective Services/Older Adult Protective Services Webinar PowerPoint March 2016
- Critical Incident Management and Protective Services Training
- Module 1: Policies & Recognizing Abuse (Risk Management)
- Module 2: Roles & Reporting
Participant-directed services (PDS) are when a participant hires and manages staff that performs personal assistance services. This training covers service coordination roles in participant-directed services, as well as how to complete the tools and assess participants' service needs.
The Participant Review Tool (PRT) was designed to elicit information from participants in order to help service coordinators determine whether participants need additional, different and/ or varied services, including additional community activities.
Risk is the potential for unwanted, adverse consequences to human life, health, property or the environment. The purpose of these trainings is to give greater detail on how risk is defined, instruct on ways to promote choice and ensure health and welfare. These trainings also instruct on how to identify risk mitigation strategies; and document risk mitigation discussions.
Pennsylvania's Attendant Care Program began as a state-funded program in 1987 as a result of the Attendant Care Services Act also knows as ACT 150. These trainings are to provide more detail on what ACT 150 is and give further information on what individuals are eligible for the program.
- Act 150 Training Webinar PowerPoint (11/10/2016)
- Act 150 Training Webinar Recording (11/10/2016)
- Act 150 Fee Determination and Collection Procedures Webinar PowerPoint (6/2/2017)
- Act 150 Fee Determination and Collection Procedures Webinar Recording (6/2/2017)
- Act 150 Fee Determination and Collection Procedures Webinar FAQ (6/2/2017)
On January 16, 2014, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published a final rule that established, among other things, acceptable qualities and characteristics of settings for Medicaid HCBS provided under 1915(c) waivers. These trainings will provide further details on the final rule and detail allowable/unallowable settings in which to provide HCBS.
(OLTL collaborations with other agencies)
- Center for Assistive and Rehabilitative Technology Presentation
- MAWD Service Coordinator Entities Webinar Recording (3/21/2017)
- Transportation Webinar Slide Deck - Dep. Sec. Toby Fauvre (6/15/2017)
- Transportation Webinar Recording - Dep. Sec. Toby Fauvre (6/15/2017)
- Transportation Webinar Slide Deck (6/29/2017)
- Transportation Webinar Recording (6/29/2017)
- Supporting Pennsylvanians Through Housing Webinar Recording (10/23/2017)
- PA ABLE Presentation (Slide Deck)