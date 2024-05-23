Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Provider Training

    The Department of Human Services (DHS) offers a wide variety of training for many different types of providers. Below are trainings which are currently available.

    OMHSAS Provider Training

    These regional trainings help to offer civilian providers a better understanding of the experiences of service members, veterans, and their families, as well as provide an online registry that will help provide the necessary care they need for issues associated with military services.

    OMAP Provider Training

    • For the general public: Nursing Facility Training (Approx. 40 minutes)
    • For nursing facilities only: Visit the following website for instructions on how to complete the training.
    • Nursing Facility Eligibility and Enrollment Process: Webinar | Presentation

    OLTL Provider Training

    All service coordinators and direct service providers are mandated protective services reporters under state law. If you suspect abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment, you are required to report it. The following trainings are required for all staff of the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) service coordination entities and direct service providers, regardless of whether or not they have direct contact with participants.

      Adult Protective Services

      Older Adult Protective Services

      The Office of Long-Term Living has a commitment to make sure all participants are safe and receiving their services safely. These trainings are for service coordinators and direct service providers and cover topics including: What is a critical incident?; Reporting responsibilities of SCs; When critical incident situations should involve protective services; and How critical incidents must be reported.

      Participant-directed services (PDS) are when a participant hires and manages staff that performs personal assistance services. This training covers service coordination roles in participant-directed services, as well as how to complete the tools and assess participants' service needs.

      The Participant Review Tool (PRT) was designed to elicit information from participants in order to help service coordinators determine whether participants need additional, different and/ or varied services, including additional community activities.

      Risk is the potential for unwanted, adverse consequences to human life, health, property or the environment. The purpose of these trainings is to give greater detail on how risk is defined, instruct on ways to promote choice and ensure health and welfare. These trainings also instruct on how to identify risk mitigation strategies; and document risk mitigation discussions.

      Pennsylvania's Attendant Care Program began as a state-funded program in 1987 as a result of the Attendant Care Services Act also knows as ACT 150. These trainings are to provide more detail on what ACT 150 is and give further information on what individuals are eligible for the program.

      On January 16, 2014, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published a final rule that established, among other things, acceptable qualities and characteristics of settings for Medicaid HCBS provided under 1915(c) waivers. These trainings will provide further details on the final rule and detail allowable/unallowable settings in which to provide HCBS.