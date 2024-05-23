Provider Training

All service coordinators and direct service providers are mandated protective services reporters under state law. If you suspect abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment, you are required to report it. The following trainings are required for all staff of the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) service coordination entities and direct service providers, regardless of whether or not they have direct contact with participants.

Community Health Choices (CHC) Training CHC Overview Module CHC Service Coordination Module CHC Nursing Facilities Module CHC for Direct Service Providers Module





Service Coordination Online Training Module 1: Roles, Responsibilities and Models of Service Module 2: Developing Service Plans (non-CHC) Module 3: Service Plan Monitoring





Nursing Home transition Online Training

Module 1: NHT Program Overview Module 2: Funding Structure & Billing Module 3: Housing Module 4: Completing NHT Outreach Forms



Adult Protective Services Adult Protective Services PowerPoint on APS Mandatory Reporting

Adult Protective Services provides adults with disabilities between the ages 18 of 60 with protection from abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Older Adult Protective Services PowerPoint on OAPSA mandatory reporting.

Older Adults Protective Services (OAPSA) provides adults over the age of 60 with protection from abuse, neglect, exploitation, and abandonment.

Participant-Directed Services Participant-directed services (PDS) are when a participant hires and manages staff that performs personal assistance services. This training covers service coordination roles in participant-directed services, as well as how to complete the tools and assess participants' service needs. Participant Directed Services and SC Responsibility PowerPoint

Participant Review Tool The Participant Review Tool (PRT) was designed to elicit information from participants in order to help service coordinators determine whether participants need additional, different and/ or varied services, including additional community activities. Participant Review Tool SC Training PowerPoint



Participant Review Tool Training (with narration)

Participant Review Tool FAQ's

Risk Mitigation Risk is the potential for unwanted, adverse consequences to human life, health, property or the environment. The purpose of these trainings is to give greater detail on how risk is defined, instruct on ways to promote choice and ensure health and welfare. These trainings also instruct on how to identify risk mitigation strategies; and document risk mitigation discussions. Risk Mitigation Webinar Link



Risk Mitigation PowerPoint