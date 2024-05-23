Behavioral Health Resources

2024-2025 PATH Grant Application: Public Comment Period

The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is pleased to announce that the application for the Fiscal Year 2024 Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) grant has been posted for public review.

The PATH grant is a non-competitive formula grant available to all states and territories by the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Amendments Act of 1990. PATH programs serve individuals with serious mental illness experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness. The PATH grant application is submitted to the federal agency Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) annually.

The PATH Application public comment period will remain open until 10 am Friday, March 22, 2024. If you have any questions or comments, please send them to Lauren MacWithey, Pennsylvania PATH Grant Coordinator, via e-mail to lmacwithey@pa.gov .