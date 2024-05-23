Pennsylvania State Hospitals

-
Clarks Summit State Hospital Counties served: Bradford, Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, Wyoming
-
Danville State Hospital Counties served: Columbia, Centre, Clinton, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union
-
Norristown State Hospital Counties served: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia
-
Torrance State Hospital Counties served: Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Indiana, Somerset, Westmoreland
-
Warren State Hospital Counties served: Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Warren
-
Wernersville State Hospital Counties served: Adams, Berks, Carbon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, York
Mission Statement
To provide all persons who have serious mental illness, including those with co-occurring disorder, the opportunity for growth, recovery and inclusion in their community. This is provided through evidence and promise-based psychiatric treatment and substance abuse services, access to the supports and services of their choice, so they may enjoy a quality of life that facilitates personal growth and achievement.
Vision Statement
The State Hospital system will expand its role as an integral component of the unified mental health continuum by providing a comprehensive array of treatment, support and services in partnership with all stakeholders. The State Hospital system adheres to a "No Wrong Door" approach in order to include integrated services related to mental health, physical health and substance abuse disorders.
State Hospital System Values
The State Hospital system places a high value upon:
- The quality of life and inherent worth of the individual.
- Facilitating hope, healing and recovery.
- Being responsive to each individual's recovery needs.
- The individual's need and capacity to be independent.
- Confidentiality, dignity and personal integrity for individuals.
- Being sensitive and responsive to culture, race, ethnic, religious, gender and sexual orientation differences.
- Ensuring individual human rights free from discrimination and stigma.
- The individual's capacity to grow, thrive and achieve.
- Designing comprehensive treatment programs for and with individuals.
- Focusing on relapse prevention and early intervention.
- Creating an atmosphere of mutual respect, trust, and a safety partnership.
- Cooperation with our community providers to promote and sustain recovery.
- The presence of an empathetic, hopeful, continuous treatment relationship.
- An environment that supports recovery and personal needs.
- Implementing evidence and promise-based practices to provide quality services.
State Hospital Resources
Related Documents
- Warren State Hospital Regional Forensic Psychiatric Center (RFPC) Consolidation FAQ
- RFPC Preadmission Contact Form
- HIPAA Privacy Notice
- HIPAA Business Associate Agreement
Pennsylvania State Hospital and Restoration Center System
Length of Stay, Demographics, and Diagnoses Reports