Resources for Cuban & Haitian Entrants

​ Benefits

To apply for benefits in Pennsylvania, please fill out an application online through PA COMPASS, or in person at your local County Assistance Office.

Cuban and Haitian Entrants are eligible to apply for both mainstream and refugee benefits, including:

Refugee Service Providers



For a full list of current contracted refugee service providers, please see our PA Refugee Service Contractors Directory.

Cuban and Haitian Entrants are eligible for refugee services. Contact you local refugee service provider to learn what services may be available in your area.



Health Screening



Please visit the Health Assessment Providers page for a list of current refugee health clinics

To assess the current health status of all newly-arriving refugees and to identify health problems, the Refugee Health Program operates through health care providers partners to provide initial health assessments to all newly-arriving refugees, including mental health screening.

Visit the PA Refugee Health Assessment page for more details

Employment Authorization Document

All employees, regardless of citizenship or national origin, must be authorized to work in the United States. Having an Employment Authorization Document (Form I-766/EAD) is one way to prove that you are authorized to work in the United States for a specific time period.

For more information on applying for Employment Authorization, please visit U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services