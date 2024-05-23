Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT PROGRAM

    Resources for Cuban & Haitian Entrants

    Benefits

    To apply for benefits in Pennsylvania, please fill out an application online through PA COMPASS, or in person at your local County Assistance Office.

    Cuban and Haitian Entrants are eligible to apply for both mainstream and refugee benefits, including:

    Refugee Service Providers

    For a full list of current contracted refugee service providers, please see our PA Refugee Service Contractors Directory.

    Cuban and Haitian Entrants are eligible for refugee services. Contact you local refugee service provider to learn what services may be available in your area.


    Health Screening

    Please visit the Health Assessment Providers page for a list of current refugee health clinics

    To assess the current health status of all newly-arriving refugees and to identify health problems, the Refugee Health Program operates through health care providers partners to provide initial health assessments to all newly-arriving refugees, including mental health screening.

    Visit the PA Refugee Health Assessment page for more details

     

    Employment Authorization Document

    All employees, regardless of citizenship or national origin, must be authorized to work in the United States. Having an Employment Authorization Document (Form I-766/EAD) is one way to prove that you are authorized to work in the United States for a specific time period.

    For more information on applying for Employment Authorization, please visit U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

    Connect with Refugee Services

    Call toll-free or text via WhatsApp

    Call 833-344-2772

    Additional Resources