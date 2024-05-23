Performance Based Standards (PBS)

The Bureau of Juvenile Justice Services is continuously improving the quality of services provided in the YDC/YFC. In order to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff, the YDC/YFC system has implemented the Performance-based Standards (PbS). Developed by the U.S. Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention to improve conditions of confinement at juvenile facilities, PbS sets national standards for safety, education, health/mental health services, security, and justice. PbS provides agencies with the tools to collect and analyze data to design improvements, implement change, and measure effectiveness.

Standardized Program Evaluation Protocol (SPEP)

"The Standardized Program Evaluation Protocol ("SPEP") is a validated, data driven rating scheme for determining how well an existing program matches research evidence for the effectiveness of that particular type of intervention for reducing the recidivism of juvenile offenders. The SPEP scheme is based on a meta-analysis of over 500 studies conducted by Dr. Mark Lipsey and his colleagues over the last 20 years. These analyses have investigated the general program characteristics that are most strongly associated with reductions in the re-offense rates of the juveniles served"

The Division of Quality Assurance is engaged in an effort to improve the overall quality of interventions and response to juvenile offending throughout the system. The strategy is to improve overall effectiveness by supporting primary services (i.e. cognitive behavioral therapy, group counseling, and family counseling) to include Evidence Based Programming. BJJS is supportive of developing a consistent and systematic approach to reviewing and approving services that have been designed to reduce future delinquency.

The Division of Quality Assurance is committed to ongoing assessment of services and outcomes to achieve the best results possible for Pennsylvania youth. As part of an ongoing effort to engage YDC/YFC facilities in a continuous quality improvement (CQI) process and in order to prepare for the Standardized Program Evaluation Protocol (SPEP) initiative being endorsed by the Juvenile Justice System Enhancement Strategy initiative, the purposes of the CQI process is to:

Identify department and staff strengths (e.g., processes that are working effectively, advanced knowledge and skill level of staff)

Identify areas in need of improvement

Provide staff with specific and direct feedback in order to support improvements in their skill

As a system we strive to ensure that programs and policies meet the criteria for effectiveness as established by empirical, validated and data driven research. Research shows that when youth's criminogenic needs are matched with services and programs depending on the effectiveness of that particular service will reduce recidivism of juvenile offenders.

For more information on SPEP, please visit the website

