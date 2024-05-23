Skip to agency navigation
    Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps Pennsylvanians buy food. People in eligible low-income households can obtain more nutritious diets with SNAP increasing their food purchasing power at grocery stores and supermarkets. Those who are eligible receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) ACCESS Card to make food purchases. Experiencing a food emergency and need food right away? Help is available.

    Questions?

    Call the Department of Human Services Helpline, toll-free, at 1-800-692-7462 (1-800-451-5886 for individuals with hearing impairments) or your county assistance office.

    Are you a college student?

    Find out how college students might qualify for SNAP benefits.

    Maximum Benefit Amounts

    October 1, 2023

    Family Size12345678Each Additional
    Maximum$291
    		$535
    		$766
    		$973
    		$1,155
    		$1,386
    		$1,532
    		$1,751
    		Add $219   

    General Information about SNAP

    In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

    Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

    To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027) found online at the U.S. Department of Agriculture website or at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

    1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights; 1400 Independence Avenue, SW; Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
    2. Fax: (202) 690-7442; or
    3. Email: program.intake@usda.gov.

    This institution is an equal opportunity provider. 

    SUN Bucks: Pennsylvania’s Summer EBT program

    Most children are automatically eligible for SUN Bucks and do not need to apply. To determine if your child is eligible and whether you need to apply, use the Eligibility Navigator or learn more about Sun Bucks.

    More about Sun Bucks
    Check your child's eligibility

    The following can apply: 

    • The head of the household
    • The spouse of the head of household
    • Any other responsible household member
    • A designated authorized representative (can be a friend, relative, neighbor, or anyone else the applicant trusts to go food shopping and use their SNAP benefits) 

    Apply for SNAP

    Apply online, over the phone, in person, or by mail.

    Apply Online

    Apply for SNAP online via COMPASS, Pennsylvania’s benefits management website

    Go to COMPASS

    Apply By Phone

    Call the DHS Helpline, toll-free to apply at 1-800-692-7462.

    Call DHS

    Apply By Phone, Hearing Impaired

    If you are hearing impaired, you can call the DHS Helpline at 1-800-451-5886.

    Call the DHS Helpline

    Apply In Person

    You can apply for SNAP and other benefits at your local county assistance office

    Find Your County Office

    Print an Application-English

    You can download a paper application, complete and deliver it in person, or mail it to your local county assistance office.

    English Application

    Print an Application-Spanish

    You can download a paper application, complete and deliver it in person, or mail it to your local county assistance office.

    Spanish Application

    Frequently Asked Questions

    SNAP benefits are placed in an electronic account that only the recipient can use. This system is called electronic benefits transfer, or EBT. The eligible household receives the Pennsylvania EBT ACCESS card, which allows withdrawals for food purchases at grocery stores and supermarkets. The store uses the EBT ACCESS card to electronically subtract purchases from the SNAP account. The eligible household can only spend the amount that is in the account. This is not a credit card.

    To get SNAP benefits, your income has to be under certain limits. SNAP households may receive deductions from their gross income for things like housing costs, child or dependent care payments, and medical expenses more than $35 for older adults or people with disabilities. Learn more about eligibility requirements for SNAP.

    • The best way to know your balance is to keep your last receipt.
    • If you lose your last receipt and need to know your balance, call the recipient hotline, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-888-EBT-PENN.
    • Go online to view your transaction history, learn more about EBT, and more.

    The United States Department of Agriculture provides several resources to help you prepare healthy meals on a budget:

    Pennsylvania provides additional information about healthy eating through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed).

    The SNAP Recipe Finder helps you create cookbooks and shopping lists. Use it to search for recipes based on total cost or cost per serving.

    SNAP Quality Control is a process for reviewing SNAP cases. Federal law requires random SNAP cases to be reviewed every month in all states.