Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Call the Department of Human Services Helpline, toll-free, at 1-800-692-7462 (1-800-451-5886 for individuals with hearing impairments) or your county assistance office.
Maximum Benefit Amounts
October 1, 2023
|Family Size
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|Each Additional
|Maximum
|$291
|$535
|$766
|$973
|$1,155
|$1,386
|$1,532
|$1,751
|Add $219
General Information about SNAP
The following can apply:
- The head of the household
- The spouse of the head of household
- Any other responsible household member
- A designated authorized representative (can be a friend, relative, neighbor, or anyone else the applicant trusts to go food shopping and use their SNAP benefits)
Frequently Asked Questions
SNAP benefits are placed in an electronic account that only the recipient can use. This system is called electronic benefits transfer, or EBT. The eligible household receives the Pennsylvania EBT ACCESS card, which allows withdrawals for food purchases at grocery stores and supermarkets. The store uses the EBT ACCESS card to electronically subtract purchases from the SNAP account. The eligible household can only spend the amount that is in the account. This is not a credit card.
To get SNAP benefits, your income has to be under certain limits. SNAP households may receive deductions from their gross income for things like housing costs, child or dependent care payments, and medical expenses more than $35 for older adults or people with disabilities. Learn more about eligibility requirements for SNAP.
- The best way to know your balance is to keep your last receipt.
- If you lose your last receipt and need to know your balance, call the recipient hotline, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-888-EBT-PENN.
- Go online to view your transaction history, learn more about EBT, and more.
The United States Department of Agriculture provides several resources to help you prepare healthy meals on a budget:
Pennsylvania provides additional information about healthy eating through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed).
The SNAP Recipe Finder helps you create cookbooks and shopping lists. Use it to search for recipes based on total cost or cost per serving.
- Find a nearby food pantry.
- Contact your regional food bank.
- Contact your county assistance office for help finding food resources.
SNAP Quality Control is a process for reviewing SNAP cases. Federal law requires random SNAP cases to be reviewed every month in all states.