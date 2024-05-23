ERAP Reports and Resources

Past Legislative Reports
Cumulative Expenditure Reports
Other Reports
Resources
The Housing Supports for Pennsylvania in a Post-ERAP Landscape White Paper from DHS offers a toolkit for counties and community partners considering planning and options as ERAP funds are exhausted. The paper includes five sections that provide policy and programmatic recommendations, beginning with considerations to help connect Pennsylvanians facing housing crises and instability to existing resources and building to laying out options for broader systems changes at community and state levels. The White Paper and Resources version includes ten associated resource appendixes and research briefs.
- Section 1: Connect Individuals to Existing Supports
- Section 2: Bridge the Gap to Continued Rental Supports
- Section 3: Provide Effective Eviction Prevention and Diversion
- Section 4: Support Broader Changes at the County-Level
- Section 5: Extend Elements of ERAP Going Forward
Procedural Memos
