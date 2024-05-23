There are a few factors that contribute to higher SNAP allowances and income limits in Pennsylvania. Factors include household size, monthly income, and if a member of your household is 60 years old or older, or has a disability. The best way to determine if and how much your household will qualify for SNAP is to apply.
Income requirements beginning October 1, 2023:
Household Size
Maximum Gross Monthly Income
1
$2,430
2
$3,288
3
$4,144
4
$5,000
5
$5,858
6
$6,714
7
$7,570
8
$8,428
9
$9,286
10
$10,144
Each additional member
+$858
Households with incomes within these guidelines receive this Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)-funded brochure, Help for Pennsylvanians in Need.