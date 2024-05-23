There are a few factors that contribute to higher SNAP allowances and income limits in Pennsylvania. Factors include household size, monthly income, and if a member of your household is 60 years old or older, or has a disability. The best way to determine if and how much your household will qualify for SNAP is to apply.



Income requirements beginning October 1, 2023:



Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,430 2 $3,288 3 $4,144 4 $5,000 5 $5,858 6 $6,714 7 $7,570 8 $8,428 9 $9,286 10 $10,144 Each additional member +$858

Households with incomes within these guidelines receive this Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)-funded brochure, Help for Pennsylvanians in Need.