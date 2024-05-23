SNAP Work Requirements for Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs)

Exemptions

One way you can receive SNAP benefits for more than three months is to let us know if you meet an exemption. You are exempt if you are:

Living in a SNAP household with a child under 18;

Unable to work because of a physical or mental health condition, whether or not you qualify for disability benefits;

Pregnant;

Needed in the home to care for an ill or disabled person;

Receiving (or applied for) Unemployment Compensation (UC);

Unable to work because of domestic violence;

Participating in a drug or alcohol treatment program;

Homeless, living in a shelter or halfway house, or staying with family or friends for 90 days or less;

A veteran of any branch of the U.S. Military, National Guard, or reserves, regardless of type of discharge;

Someone who aged out of the foster care system and is currently under age 25; or

Temporarily unemployed and expect to return to work in the next 60 days.

In some cases, we may need you to provide proof of your exemption. Your caseworker will let you know if you must do so.