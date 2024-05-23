SNAP Online Purchasing Program Pilot

The SNAP Online Purchasing Program (OPP) allows Pennsylvania to join the FNS pilot program for SNAP households to purchase groceries online through participating retailers. Online purchasing using SNAP is available at approved retailers as of June 4, 2020.​



What can be purchased?

Only eligible food items normally covered by SNAP can be purchased online with SNAP benefits via an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card. Delivery fees, driver tips, and other associated charges and/or ineligible items may not be paid for with SNAP benefits online. Individuals will need to use an other method of payment to cover non-allowable items and fees, such as a credit or debit card.

Please Note: This pilot program does not include the ability to use Cash Assistance benefits online using the EBT card.

Participating Retailers

Only FNS has the authority to authorize retailers to accept online SNAP purchases. Retailers that are interested in participating must contact FNS to review the requirements to be added to the program. Requirements include making changes to their website, contracting with a Third-Party Processor for encryption of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card personal identification number (PIN), ensuring secure transaction processing, and certifying and successfully testing changes to their online shopping site. A full list of the requirements to participate in the OPP can be found on the FNS SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot website.