The Office of Income Maintenance (OIM) serves low-income Pennsylvanians through numerous beneficial assistance programs.

These programs include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or cash assistance, Medical Assistance (including the Children's Health Insurance Program or CHIP), employment and training, child support, child care assistance, SUN Bucks, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and the Refugee Resettlement Program. We deliver these services through more than 90 County Assistance Offices (CAOs) located across the Commonwealth as well as through our online portal COMPASS and the myCOMPASS PA mobile app. These benefits and services assist over two million Pennsylvanians, many of whom are among the most vulnerable populations in the Commonwealth. We promote opportunities for independence through trauma-informed services and supports while demonstrating accountability for taxpayer resources.