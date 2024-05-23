Skip to agency navigation
    Southeast Region

    Counties Served:
    Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia

    Director: Andrea Clarke

    Phone: (215) 560-2249

    Address:
    Office of Children, Youth, and Families
    801 Market Street, 6th Floor
    Philadelphia, PA 19107

    County map of OCYF Offices in the Southeast Region. Counties include: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia

    Western Region

    Counties Served:
    Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland

    Director: Amber Kalp

    Phone: (412) 565-5728

    Address:
    Office of Children, Youth, and Families
    11 Stanwix Street, Room 260
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222

    County map of OCYF Offices in the Western Region. Counties include: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland

    Northeast Region

    Counties Served:
    Bradford, Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, Wyoming

    Director: Brian Waugh

    Phone: (570) 963-4376

    Address:
    Office of Children, Youth, and Families
    Scranton State Office Building
    100 Lackawanna Avenue, 3rd Floor
    Scranton, PA 18503

    County map of OCYF Offices in the Northeast Region. Counties include: Bradford, Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, Wyoming

    Central Region

    Counties Served:
    Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Union, York

    Director: Gabi Williams

    Phone: (717) 214-6688

    Address:
    Office of Children, Youth, and Families
    HUB Building, Suite 170
    2525 North 7th Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17110

    County map of OCYF Offices in the Central Region. Counties include: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Union, York

    The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.