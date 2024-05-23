SNAP for College Students

The Department of Human Services encourages every Pennsylvanian experiencing food insecurity to apply for SNAP, this includes students.

A lot of students enrolled in post-secondary education programs are not financially privileged. In fact, a 2021 Report from the HOPE Center at Temple University recently found that 39% of students at two-year schools and 29% of students at four-year schools experience food insecurity.

SNAP can provide extra support that ensures you will be able to buy groceries and not have to choose between a meal and a tuition bill. This line of support can make a big difference in being able to afford your education and stay nourished.

NOTE: SNAP is an entitlement program. This means if you receive SNAP, you are not taking benefits away from “someone who needs it more.” Everyone who is found eligible always receives the full benefit they are entitled to by law.