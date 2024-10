​County Assistance Office (CAO)

Philadelphia

The Glendale District office is temporarily closed. Residents served by the Glendale office are currently being served at other local offices according to the household’s zip code as outlined below: Zip codes 19138, 19140, and 19144 will be served at Chelten District

Zip code 19121 will be served at Liberty District

Zip codes 19126 and 19132 will be served at Somerset District

Zip code 19120 will be served at Unity District