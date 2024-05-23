​Medical Assistance Advisory Committee (MAAC)

2024 Meeting Schedule
Committee Meetings are held via the GoTo Webinar platform. To register, please use the unique link for each meeting. After registration is complete, participants will receive an email invite. Please follow directions on the email invite to add the meeting to your calendar. Participants are encouraged to register for the entire year in advance.
2024 Scheduled MAAC Meeting Dates
Meeting Access Information
Meeting Documents
October 24, 2024 - In person
Forest Room — Keystone Building Meeting Center
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
In Person only – (please email RA-PWMAACANDCONSUB@pa.gov for special accommodations)
Meeting Documents:
December 5, 2024
10:00 AM
Completed 2024 MAAC Meetings
Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Members
|Sally Kozak (Ex-Officio Co-Chair)
Deputy Secretary, Office of Medical Assistance Programs
Room 515 Health and Welfare Building
Harrisburg, PA 17120 | (717) 787-4639
|Deb Shoemaker (Chair)
Pennsylvania Psychiatric Leadership Council
shoemaker0805@comcast.net
Sonia Brookins (Vice Chair)
Joseph M. Glinka
Kathy Cubit
Michael Grier
Dr. Mark Goldstein
Marc Yester
Teri Henning
Heather Ann King
Julie Korick, MBA
Minta Livengood
|Russ McDaid
wrmcdaid67@gmail.com
Ted Mowatt
Nancy Murray
|Deron Shultz, R.Ph
Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association
dshultz@minnichspharmacy.com
Nick Watsula