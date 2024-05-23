Skip to agency navigation
    Councils & Committees

    ​Medical Assistance Advisory Committee (MAAC)

    2024 Meeting Schedule

    Committee Meetings are held via the GoTo Webinar platform. To register, please use the unique link for each meeting. After registration is complete, participants will receive an email invite. Please follow directions on the email invite to add the meeting to your calendar. Participants are encouraged to register for the entire year in advance.

    2024 Scheduled MAAC Meeting Dates

    Meeting Access Information

    Meeting Documents

    ​October 24, 2024 - In person

    Forest Room — Keystone Building Meeting Center

    ​10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    Keystone Building
    400 North St.
    Harrisburg, PA 17120

    In Person only – (please email RA-PWMAACANDCONSUB@pa.gov for special accommodations)

    Agenda

    Meeting Documents:

    CART Captions

    ​December 5, 2024

    10:00 AM
    Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
    Access Code: 325059199 #
    Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8425563537642591319

    CART Captions

     

    Completed 2024 MAAC Meetings

    Meeting Access Information

    Meeting Documents

    January 25, 2024

    10:00 AM
    Dial-in: (914) 614-3221
    Access Code: 257482987 #
    Registration Link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7107374440174224479

    Agenda

    Meeting Documents:

    Cart Captions

    MeetingTranscript

    February 22, 2024

    10:00 AM
    Dial-in: (415) 655-0052
    Access Code: 209074558 #
    Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7839851494502574173

    Agenda

    Meeting Documents:

    Cart Captions

    Meeting Transcript

    March 28, 2024

    10:00 AM
    Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
    Access Code: 272904364 #
    Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2467639880212344414

    Agenda

    Meeting Documents:

    CART Captions

    Meeting Transcript

    April 25, 2024

    10:00 AM
    Dial-in: (415) 655-0052
    Access Code: 907532182 #
    Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4311717692574110039

    Agenda

    Meeting Documents:

    Cart Captions

    Meeting Transcript

    May 23, 2024

    10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    Keystone Building
    400 North St.
    Harrisburg, PA 17120

    In Person only – (please email RA-PWMAACANDCONSUB@pa.gov for special accommodations)

    Agenda

    Meeting Documents:

    DHS Drug UtilizationReview Board Documents

    CART Captions

    Meeting Transcript

    June 27, 2024

    10:00 AM
    Dial-in: (914) 614-3221
    Access Code: 753074724 #
    Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5651252708693763164

    Agenda

    Meeting Documents:

    CART Captions

    Meeting Transcript

    July 25, 2024 - In person

    Forest Room — Keystone Building Meeting Center

    10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    Keystone Building
    400 North St.
    Harrisburg, PA 17120

    In Person only – (please email RA-PWMAACANDCONSUB@pa.gov for special accommodations)

    Agenda

    Mobile Clinic Survey

    Meeting Documents:

    CART Captions

    Meeting Transcript         

    September 26, 2024

    10:00 AM
    Dial-in: (631) 992-3221
    Access Code: 855885104 #
    Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3372953565267620699

    Agenda

    Meeting Documents

    CART Captions

    Meeting Transcript

    DHS Drug Utilization Review Board Documents for Public Comment

    Contact the MAAC

    If you have questions or would like to request additional information, please contact the Office of Medical Programs' (OMAP) Bureau of Policy, Analysis and Planning.

    Email the MAAC

    Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Members

    ​Sally Kozak (Ex-Officio Co-Chair)
    Deputy Secretary, Office of Medical Assistance Programs
    Room 515 Health and Welfare Building
    Harrisburg, PA 17120 | (717) 787-4639    		Deb Shoemaker (Chair)
    Pennsylvania Psychiatric Leadership Council
    shoemaker0805@comcast.net

    Sonia Brookins (Vice Chair)
    Philadelphia Welfare Rights Organization
    soniabrookins@yahoo.com

    ​Joseph M. Glinka
    Highmark Wholecare
    jglinka@highmarkwholecare.com

    ​Kathy Cubit
    Center for Advocacy for the Rights & Interests of the Elderly (CARIE)
    cubit@carie.org

    ​Michael Grier
    Managed Long-Term Services & Supports Subcommittee Chair
    Mike.grier@thepcil.org

    ​Dr. Mark Goldstein
    Pennsylvania Dental Association
    drmg47@aol.com

    ​Marc Yester
    PA Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
    yesterma@upmc.edu

    ​Teri Henning
    Aveanna Healthcare
    Teri.henning@aveanna.com

    ​Heather Ann King
    Pennsylvania Medical Society
    hking@pamedsoc.org

    ​Julie Korick, MBA
    PA Association of Community Health Centers
    julie@pachc.org

    ​Minta Livengood
    Indiana County Welfare Rights
    Livengoodminta@gmail.com

    ​Russ McDaid
    wrmcdaid67@gmail.com

    ​Ted Mowatt
    Wanner Associates
    tmowatt@wannerassoc.com

    ​Nancy Murray
    The Arc of Greater Pittsburg
    nmurray@achieva.info

    		​Deron Shultz, R.Ph
    Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association
    dshultz@minnichspharmacy.com

    ​Nick Watsula
    UPMC for You
    watsulan@upmc.edu

    		 

     