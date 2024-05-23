County Mental Health & Developmental Services
Mental Health Services in Pennsylvania are administered through county Mental Health and Developmental Services (MH/DS) program offices and the actual mental health services are delivered by the county or local provider agencies under contract with the county MH/DS office. The county MH/DS office determines a person's eligibility for service funding, assesses the need for treatment or other services and makes referrals to appropriate programs to fit service needs.
Pennsylvania Behavioral HealthChoices Program
DHS Human Services Provider Directory Search for mental health treatment providers
County Service Care Provider Search Search for drug and alcohol treatment providers
Mental Health Advanced Directives Information
Pennsylvania Network of Care A web resource that provides information and tools, such as: Information and service directories for every Pennsylvania county; free online training available in multiple languages; local, state, and national links to government resources and organizations that specialize in mental health; bill-tracking to follow current state and federal legislation; secure storage of personal folders including health information, reference materials, WRAP plans, and mental health advance directives; social networking; and research libraries