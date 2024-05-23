The Department of Human Services (DHS) is committed to increasing opportunities for older Pennsylvanians and individuals with physical disabilities to remain in their homes.
If you’re 21 or older and have both Medicare and Medicaid, or receive long-term supports through Medicaid because you need help with everyday personal tasks, you will be covered by Community HealthChoices (CHC).
CHC will coordinate your health care coverage to improve the quality of your health care experience — serving more people in communities rather than in facilities, giving them the opportunity to work, spend more time with their families, and experience an overall better quality of life.
How to Apply
Individuals WILL be enrolled in CHC if they are 21 years old or over and are:
- Receiving both Medicare and Medicaid
- Receiving long-term services and supports in the Attendant Care, Independence, COMMCARE, or Aging waivers
- Receiving services in the OBRA waiver AND determined nursing facility clinically eligible
- Receiving care in a nursing home paid for by Medicaid
- An Act 150 participant who is dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid
Individuals are NOT eligible for CHC if they are:
- Receiving long-term services and supports in the OBRA waiver and are NOT nursing facility clinically eligible
- An Act 150 program participant, who is not dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid
- A person with an intellectual or developmental disability who is receiving services through the DHS' Office of Developmental Programs
- A resident in a state-operated nursing facility, including the state veterans' homes
CHC Implementation Timeline
CHC was phased in across the commonwealth over a three-year period starting January 1, 2018. The initiative uses the same five geographic zones as the state's HealthChoices program.