​School-Based ACCESS Program (SBAP)

Local Education Agencies (LEAs) enrolled in the Medicaid (Medical Assistance) Program can receive reimbursement for School-Based ACCESS Program (SBAP) services for the delivery of direct health-related services to students in the school setting and for Medicaid-allowable administrative services.

SBAP services can be reimbursed when provided to MA-eligible students aged 3 through 20 when documented in an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or an Individualized Family Service Plan (IFSP).