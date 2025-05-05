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    ​School-Based ACCESS Program (SBAP)

    Local Education Agencies (LEAs) enrolled in the Medicaid (Medical Assistance) Program can receive reimbursement for School-Based ACCESS Program (SBAP) services for the delivery of direct health-related services to students in the school setting and for Medicaid-allowable administrative services.   

     

    SBAP services can be reimbursed when provided to MA-eligible students aged 3 through 20 when documented in an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or an Individualized Family Service Plan (IFSP).

    Important Upcoming Dates

    September 4, 2026
         Any changes to Annual Calendar/Work Schedules for Upcoming Quater (October-December 2026) Due

    September 11, 2026
    RMTS October-December 2026 Participants List Due

    September 18, 2026
    MAC April-June 2026 CPE Forms Available

    September 30, 2026
    MAC April-June 2026 CPE Forms Due
    All remaining CPE forms for 25-26 Due

    Notice:

    SBAP Handbook

    The Department provides a wide range of resources and supports to LEA providers.  

    The most utilized resource is the SBAP Handbook - Previous versions of the SBAP Provider Handbook may be accessed on our DHS Bulletin Search page.

    General SBAP

    • Program Overview
    • Participation requirements
    • Reimbursement
    Additional General SBAP Information

    SBAP Forms and Documents

    • Medical Practitioner Authorization Form
    • Provider logs
    • Parental consent
    • LEA Agreement to Participate
    • Assistive device claiming packet
    • Self-Audit Record Review
    SBAP Forms and Documents

    LEA Participation

    • Enrolling in MA
    • LEA Agreement to Participate
    LEA Participation

    Random Moment Time Study (RMTS)

    • Participating in RMTS
    • Cost pool
    • Calendars
    • Schedule review
    RMTS Information

    Direct Services

    • Purpose of direct service
    • Reimbursement types
    • Reimbursement process
    • Claims submission process
    Direct Services

    MA Eligibility & Parental Consent

    • Requirements for eligibility
    • Parental consent documents
    MA Eligibility & Parental Consent

    Cost Settlement

    • What cost can be reported
    • Support for accurate reporting
    Cost Settlement

    Medicaid Administrative Claiming (MAC)

    • Medicaid administrative activities
    • Quarterly costs reporting
    • All other requirements for MAC
    MAC Information

    Compliance and Oversight

    • Quality assurance reviews
    • Oversight and monitoring reviews
    • BPI reviews
    Compliance and Oversight

    Contact

    Enrollment or Revalidation in the MA Program

    LEA’s FAI account

    Policy for SBAP

    RMTS, Direct Service Claiming, MAXCapture, or eSivicMACS