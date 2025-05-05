​School-Based ACCESS Program (SBAP)

Important Upcoming Dates
September 4, 2026
Any changes to Annual Calendar/Work Schedules for Upcoming Quater (October-December 2026) Due
September 11, 2026
RMTS October-December 2026 Participants List Due
September 18, 2026
MAC April-June 2026 CPE Forms Available
September 30, 2026
MAC April-June 2026 CPE Forms Due
All remaining CPE forms for 25-26 Due
SBAP Handbook
The Department provides a wide range of resources and supports to LEA providers.
The most utilized resource is the SBAP Handbook - Previous versions of the SBAP Provider Handbook may be accessed on our DHS Bulletin Search page.
General SBAP
- Program Overview
- Participation requirements
- Reimbursement
SBAP Forms and Documents
- Medical Practitioner Authorization Form
- Provider logs
- Parental consent
- LEA Agreement to Participate
- Assistive device claiming packet
- Self-Audit Record Review
LEA Participation
- Enrolling in MA
- LEA Agreement to Participate
Random Moment Time Study (RMTS)
- Participating in RMTS
- Cost pool
- Calendars
- Schedule review
Direct Services
- Purpose of direct service
- Reimbursement types
- Reimbursement process
- Claims submission process
MA Eligibility & Parental Consent
- Requirements for eligibility
- Parental consent documents
Cost Settlement
- What cost can be reported
- Support for accurate reporting
Medicaid Administrative Claiming (MAC)
- Medicaid administrative activities
- Quarterly costs reporting
- All other requirements for MAC
Compliance and Oversight
- Quality assurance reviews
- Oversight and monitoring reviews
- BPI reviews
Contact
Enrollment or Revalidation in the MA Program
- MA Provider Enrollment webpage
- RA-ProvApp@pa.gov
- 1-800-537-8862
LEA’s FAI account
Email: RA-EDSBAPFunding@pa.gov
Policy for SBAP
- Policy Questions: RA-PWSBAP@pa.gov
- Form Submissions: RA-PWSBAPforms@pa.gov
RMTS, Direct Service Claiming, MAXCapture, or eSivicMACS
- SSG SBAP Support Help Desk
- pasupport@sivicsolutionsgroup.com
- 877-916-3222
- Regional LEA Liaisons
- o North Central & South Central Regions
- PASBAPCentral@sivicsolutionsgroup.com
- 717-881-5365
- o Northeast & Southeast Regions
- PASBAPEast@sivicsolutionsgroup.com
- 610-737-0213
- o Northwest & Southwest Regions
- PASBAPWest@sivicsolutionsgroup.com
- 412-742-0846
- o North Central & South Central Regions