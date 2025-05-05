The Adult Autism Waiver (AAW) is a 1915(c) Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Medicaid waiver designed to provide long-term services and supports for community living, tailored to the specific needs of adults age 21 or older with ASD.
The program is designed to help adults with autism spectrum disorder participate in their communities in the way they want to, based upon their identified needs.
Waiver Information
Effective Date: July 1, 2026 — Note: For historical and comparison purposes, please see below for previously approved amendment information.
Intellectual and developmental disability services are administered through county mental health/intellectual disabilities (MH/ID) program offices.
If you are not registered with the county MH/ID office, you must contact the office and make an appointment to register for supports or services.
Eligibility Requirements
- Must be age 21 or older.
- Level of Care
- Medical Evaluation
- Diagnosis of autism
- Medical Evaluation
- Recommended for an intermediate care facility (ICF) level of care based on a medical evaluation
- Determined eligible for Medical Assistance (MA)
- Meet the financial requirements as determined by your local County Assistance Office
Available Services
In addition to Supports Coordination, the following services are offered under the Adult Autism Waiver:
- Assistive Technology
- American Sign Language (ASL) — Interpreter Service
- Career Planning
- Job Finding
- Vocational Assessment
- Community Transition Services
- Day Habilitation
- Family Support
- Home Modifications
- Life Sharing
- Nutritional Consultation
- Remote Supports
- Residential Habilitation: Community Home
- Respite
- Small Group Employment
- Specialized Skill Development
- Behavioral Specialist Services
- Systematic Skill Building
- Community Support
- Supported Employment
- Temporary Supplemental Services
- Therapies (Speech and Language, Counseling)
- Transportation
- Vehicle Modifications
Note: For historical and comparison purposes, the below links are accessible to view the previous approved Person/Family Directed Support Waivers:
- Record of Change for Amendments Effective July 1, 2026
- PA Adult Autism Waiver, Effective Jan. 1, 2025
- PA Adult Autism Waiver, Effective May 1, 2024
- PA Adult Autism Waiver, Effective November 1, 2023
- PA Adult Autism Waiver, Effective January 1, 2023
- PA Adult Autism Waiver, Effective April 1, 2022
- PA Adult Autism Waiver effective July 1, 2021
- Adult Autism Waiver Amendment, Effective January 1, 2020
- Adult Autism Waiver Amendment, Effective October 31, 2017
- Adult Autism Waiver Renewal, Effective July 1, 2016