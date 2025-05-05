Apply for the Medicaid Adult Autism Waiver

Overview

Medicaid-enrolled Pennsylvanians who need support for Autism Spectrum Disorder can receive services through the Adult Autism Waiver (AAW).

The AAW helps to provide long-term services and supports for adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The AAW is a home and community-based services (HCBS) Medicaid waiver designed to provide long-term services and supports for Pennsylvanians with ASD. Services and supports are tailored to the specific needs of adults age 21 or older so they may live and participate in their communities.

Types of services offered: