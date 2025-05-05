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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    County partners and DEP staff can use this resource page as a reference guide. The following information provides helpful tools and background material to support project planning and implementation. Links on this page include resources on permitting, best management practices (BMPs), local watershed planning and more.

    Supporting Documents

    Summary Documents

    DEP features various summary documents about best management practices for the agricultural, forestry, wastewater, and stormwater sectors as well as summary documents regarding local engagement. These summary documents can be found within the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Resources on DEP’s Pennsylvania Clean Water Academy.

    Federal Action Plans

     

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