County partners and DEP staff can use this resource page as a reference guide. The following information provides helpful tools and background material to support project planning and implementation. Links on this page include resources on permitting, best management practices (BMPs), local watershed planning and more.

Supporting Documents



Summary Documents

DEP features various summary documents about best management practices for the agricultural, forestry, wastewater, and stormwater sectors as well as summary documents regarding local engagement. These summary documents can be found within the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Resources on DEP’s Pennsylvania Clean Water Academy.

Federal Action Plans

