The Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan spells out how Pennsylvania will meet its 2025 pollution reduction goals for the Potomac and Susquehanna Rivers, which drain to the Chesapeake Bay. Pennsylvania's neighbors -- Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, West Virginia, and Virginia are also preparing similar plans. This is the third time these states have updated their roadmap for cleaning up the waterways they share.

Pennsylvania developed its Phase 1 WIP in 2010, and its Phase 2 WIP in 2012.

