The Chesapeake Restoration Division releases the Healthy Waters Healthy Communities Chesapeake Bay Progress Report each year, showcasing all of the efforts made throughout Pennsylvania’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. “Progress through partnership” is the guiding theme for our work to reduce nutrient and sediment nonpoint source pollution. While charting our overall progress, these annual reports share the faces and voices of some of the many partners who made it happen. These partners include local and municipal governments, the agriculture community, non-governmental partners, private businesses, and hundreds of private property owner.

The response from our local partners has been inspiring! Almost three dozen Pennsylvania counties have local waterways that run to the Chesapeake Bay. As of 2022, all of them have completed and are implementing their Countywide Action Plans to improve their streams, rivers, and lakes in ways that make the most sense for their local communities. Our partners have been vocal in their appreciation of this “bottom up” approach, and we acknowledge and celebrate their efforts. The number of people who need to come together to accomplish a water quality improvement project is higher than most realize. More than 1,200 Pennsylvanians worked and volunteered on many such projects to advance their local goals and improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

As the old adage goes, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” By focusing on progress through partnership, Pennsylvanians are prepared to go the remaining distance together to improve their local streams and rivers, while helping their neighbors in the watershed.