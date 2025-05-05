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    Forty-three of Pennsylvania’s counties contain waterways that drain to either the Susquehanna or the Potomac rivers, which flow into the Chesapeake Bay. Clean water efforts at the county level are the foundation of Pennsylvania’s Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan (Phase 3 WIP). Of these, 34 counties are currently in the process of implementing Countywide Action Plans (CAPs).

    CAP implementation looks different for each county, but all have common needs for committed partners and effective communication. The Community Clean Water Action Plan Coordinator continues to play a critical role in implementing the CAPs. In order to meet the 2025 deadline identified by EPA, rapid implementation of Best Management Practices is needed.

    To support this rapid implementation, DEP developed the Chesapeake Bay CAP Implementation Block Grant. The purpose of this program is to provide a mechanism to fund the implementation of CAPs developed at the county level to maximize specified nutrient and sediment reduction goals established as part of Pennsylvania’s Phase 3 WIP. During the development of the Phase 3 WIP, one of the main barriers or challenges the counties identified was the multiple application processes that had to be followed to receive state or federal funds. Through this Block Grant, multiple state and federal funding sources can be focused through one agreement to a lead county agency to implement the CAP.

    Chesapeake Bay Drainage Area

    Phase 1 – Pilot and Tier 2 Counties

    Phase 2 – Tier 3 and 4 Counties

     

    Countywide Action Plan Useful Tools

    PracticeKeeper

    Used for reporting conservation plans, BMPs, E&S plans, nutrient management plans, watershed plans, complaints, DEP ag inspection reports and data exports to DEP.

    Join In

    All residents who care about local waters and their community are welcome to get involved in their Countywide Action Plans! We have a particular need for thoughtful input from: 

    • Streamside property owners
    • Leaders in sectors with strong connections to waterways, such as local government, agriculture, forestry, construction, and water and wastewater treatment
    • Local environmental organizations, such as watershed associations, garden clubs, Master Watershed Stewards/Naturalists, etc. 
    •  Outdoor organizations, such as Trout Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Alliance for the Bay, etc.
    • Civic groups such as Lions Clubs, Rotary Clubs, Boy/Girl Scouts, etc.
    Water splashing

    How to Join In

    DEP’s Bureau of Watershed Restoration and Nonpoint Source Management (BWRNSM) staff are responsible for the statewide leadership, coordination, and support of CAP implementation. The below map identifies the CAP Project Advisor and Watershed Manager who are the main point of contact for CAP support.


    The best way to join your Countywide Action Plan is to reach out to the county coordinator. Just click on your county below to get the contact information for him or her. 

    Phase 1 – Pilot and Tier 2 Counties

    Ricky Whitmore
    CAP Coordinator
    Adams County Conservation District
    670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 201
    Gettysburg, PA 17325
    Email: rwhitmore@adamscountypa.gov
    Phone: 717-334-0636 ext. 3053

    ​Jennifer Lentz Kovacs
    District Manager
    Bedford County Conservation District
    702 West Pitt Street, Suites 3 and 4
    Bedford, PA 1552
    Email: jlentzkovacs@bedfordcountyconservation.com
    Phone: 814-623-7900, ext. 4

    James Coslo
    District Manager
    Centre County Conservation District
    414 Holmes Street
    Suite 4
    Bellefonte, PA 16823
    Email: jrcoslo@centrecountypa.gov
    Phone: 814-355-8696

    Elizabeth Grant, AICP
    Planning Specialist
    Cumberland County Planning Department
    310 Allen Road, Suite 101
    Carlisle, PA 17013
    Phone: 717-240-6377
    Email: emgrant@cumberlandcountypa.gov

    Jill Schooley
    CAP Coordinator
    Franklin County Conservation District
    185 Franklin Farm Lane
    Chambersburg, PA 17202
    Phone: 717-264-5499
    Email: jschooley@franklinccd.org
    Website

    ​Allyson Ladley Gibson
    Coordinator
    Lancaster Clean Water Partners
    Phone: 717-368-4831
    Email: agibson@lancastercleanwaterpartners.com
    Website

    Kara Lubold
    CAP Coordinator
    Lebanon County Conservation District
    2120 Cornwall Road #5
    Lebanon, PA 17042
    Phone: Phone: 717-277-5275 ext. 150
    Email: kara.lubold@lccd.org

    ​Rachel Stahlman
    Community Clean Water Action Plan Coordinator
    York County Planning Commission
    28 East Market Street
    York, PA 17401-1580
    Phone 717-771-9870 ext. 1763 
    Email: rstahlman@ycpc.org
    Website

    Phase 2 – Tier 3 and 4 Counties

    Berks County

    Jeff Overstreet
    Agricultural Resources Conservationist
    Berks County Conservation District
    1238 County Welfare Rd., Suite 200
    Leesport, PA 19533
    Phone: 610-372-4657 ext. 206
    Email: jeff.overstreet@berkscd.com

    Chester County

    Corinne Trice
    Watershed Coordinator
    674 Unionville Rd, Suite 105
    Kennett Square, PA 19348-1704
    Phone: 610-455-1384
    Email: ctrice@chesco.org

    Schuylkill County

    Valerie Sleva
    Ag Conservation Technician
    Schuylkill County Conservation District
    1206 Ag Center Drive
    Pottsville, PA 17901
    Phone: 570-622-3742 ext. 3330
    Email: vsleva@schuylkillcountypa.gov

    Lackawanna County

    Jerry Stiles
    Conservation District Manager
    1027 S. Abington Rd.
    South Abington Township, PA 18411
    Phone: 570-382-3086
    Email: stiles@lccd.net

    Luzerne County

    Josh Longmore
    Conservation District Executive Director
    325 Smiths Pond Rd.
    Shavertown, PA 18708
    Phone: 570-674-7991
    Email: josh@luzcd.org

    Susquehanna County

    Jennifer Ramey
    Consservation District Manager
    89 Industrial Dr.
    Montrose, PA 18801
    Phone: 570-782-2105
    Email: jramey@suscondistrict.org

    Lycoming County

    Kelsey Green
    Hazard Mitigation Specialist
    542 County Farm Rd. Suite 202
    Montoursville, PA 17754
    Phone: 570-433-3003
    Email: kgreen@lyco.org

    Northumberland County

    Dakota Thompson
    CAP/ACAP Coordinator
    441 Plum Creek Rd.
    Sunbury, PA 17801
    Phone: 570-495-4665
    Email: dthompson@nccdpa.org

    Bradford County

    Joe Quatrini
    Conservation District Manager
    200 Lake Road, Suite E
    Towanda, PA 18848
    Phone: 570-485-3138
    Email: joe.quatrini@pa.nacdnet.net

    Potter County

    Jason Childs
    Conservation District Manager
    107 Market St.
    Coudersport, PA 16915
    Phone: 814-320-4012
    Email: j.childs@pottercd.com

    Tioga County

    Erica Tomlinson
    Conservation District Manager
    1867 Shumway Hill Rd
    Wellsboro, PA 16901
    Phone: 570-724-1801
    Email: etomlinson@tiogacountypa.us

    Snyder County

    Jason Winey
    Conservation District Manager
    10541 Rte 522
    Middleburg, PA 17842
    Phone: 570-837-3000
    Email: manager@snydercd.org

    Union County

    Greg Bonsall
    District Director
    155 N. 15th St.
    Lewisburg, PA 17837
    Phone: 570-524-3861
    Email: gbonsall@unionco.org

    Columbia, Montour, and Sullivan Counties

    Quinn Hartung
    Grant Manager at Montour County Conservation District
    1210 Bloom Rd
    Danville, PA 17821
    Phone: 570-271-1140
    Email: qhartung@ptd.net

    Clearfield County

    Kelly Williams
    Watershed Specialist
    6395 Clearfield Woodland Hwy Ste 2
    Clearfield, PA 16830
    Phone: 814-765-2629
    Email: kellyw@clfdccd.com

    Clinton County

    Susie Peters
    Conservation District Manager
    45 Cooperation Lane
    Mill Hall, PA 17751
    Phone: 570-726-3798
    Email: speters@clintoncountypa.gov

    Blair County

    Donna Fisher
    Conservation District Manager
    1407 Blair Street
    Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
    Phone: 814-696-0877 ext. 5
    Email: dfisher@blairconservationdistrict.org

    Cambria County

    John Dryzal
    Conservation District Manager
    401 Candlelight Drive, Suite 229
    Ebensburg, PA 15931
    Phone: 814-472-2120
    Email: dryzal@co.cambria.pa.us

    Fulton County

    Seleen Shives
    Conservation District Manager
    173 Snowy Lane
    McConnellsburg, PA 17233
    Phone: 717-325-6093
    Email: seleen@fultoncountyconservationdistrict.org

    Huntingdon County

    Tyne Blazier
    Conservation District Manager
    10605 Raystown Rd.
    Huntingdon, PA 16652
    Phone: 814-627-1626 ext. 3024
    Email: manager@huntingdonconservation.org

    Dauphin and Perry Counties

    Andrew Bomberger
    Tri-County Planning Commission Executive Director
    320 Market Street, Suite 301 E
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Phone: 717-234-2639
    Email: abomberger@tcrpc-pa.org

    Juniata County

    Lori Glace
    Conservation District Manager
    146 Stoney Creek Dr.
    Mifflintown, PA 17059-8097
    Phone: 717-997-8001
    Email: lori-glace@juniataccd.org

    Mifflin County

    Trevor Weaver
    Conservation District Manager
    20 Windmill Hill #4
    Burnham, PA 17009
    Phone: 717-953-3138
    Email: tweaver@mifflinccd.com

    A Creek in Franklin County

    Why Join In?

    Improving the health of local streams, rivers, and lakes benefits residents, farmers, business owners, and municipalities across the watershed.

    Residents 

    • Have safer drinking water supplies

    • Enjoy the water recreation opportunities that make Pennsylvania special

    • Lessen your flooding risk

    • Avoid higher water treatment costs

    • Save your land--reduce land loss due to erosion

    • Avoid new or expanded federal regulations 

    Farmers

    • Improved soil health and retention 

    • Increased profitability for farms

    • Learn about new or additional funding opportunities

    • Increased farm sustainability due to reduced erosion and increased livestock health due to cleaner water sources

    • Reduced tillage costs

    • Credit for existing BMPs

    • Avoid potential higher costs for compliance

    • Stronger voice in environmental planning

    • Positive public perception

    • Avoid increased regulation and governmental oversight on farms

    Local government leaders

    • You retain control of your agenda for local water resources

    • You identify new pollution and flood reduction solutions

    • You identify previously unknown grant and cost-share opportunities

    • This planning can help your community solve local problems while meeting its share of the state’s goals. 

    • Developers and construction companies

    • A predictable regulatory and permit program, managed by state and local officials

    • Increased access to technical and cost share assistance for stormwater controls

    • Avoid stepped up federal enforcement of stormwater permits

    • Avoid stricter water quality standards in areas where streams run to the Potomac or Susquehanna rivers

    Environmental organizations 

    • Local stakeholders renew their commitment to do their part 

    • Cleaner water sooner

    • Partners achieve shared goals

    • Your supporters see success for your efforts

    • Increased awareness of funding opportunities

    “Healthier streams and rivers mean clean drinking water in the county, recreational opportunities, the protection of animal and plant life in streams, plus the overall improved quality of life for people that a healthy environment brings.”York County team

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