Forty-three of Pennsylvania’s counties contain waterways that drain to either the Susquehanna or the Potomac rivers, which flow into the Chesapeake Bay. Clean water efforts at the county level are the foundation of Pennsylvania’s Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan (Phase 3 WIP). Of these, 34 counties are currently in the process of implementing Countywide Action Plans (CAPs).

CAP implementation looks different for each county, but all have common needs for committed partners and effective communication. The Community Clean Water Action Plan Coordinator continues to play a critical role in implementing the CAPs. In order to meet the 2025 deadline identified by EPA, rapid implementation of Best Management Practices is needed.

To support this rapid implementation, DEP developed the Chesapeake Bay CAP Implementation Block Grant. The purpose of this program is to provide a mechanism to fund the implementation of CAPs developed at the county level to maximize specified nutrient and sediment reduction goals established as part of Pennsylvania’s Phase 3 WIP. During the development of the Phase 3 WIP, one of the main barriers or challenges the counties identified was the multiple application processes that had to be followed to receive state or federal funds. Through this Block Grant, multiple state and federal funding sources can be focused through one agreement to a lead county agency to implement the CAP.

