Forty-three of Pennsylvania’s counties contain waterways that drain to either the Susquehanna or the Potomac rivers, which flow into the Chesapeake Bay. Clean water efforts at the county level are the foundation of Pennsylvania’s Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan (Phase 3 WIP). Of these, 34 counties are currently in the process of implementing Countywide Action Plans (CAPs).
CAP implementation looks different for each county, but all have common needs for committed partners and effective communication. The Community Clean Water Action Plan Coordinator continues to play a critical role in implementing the CAPs. In order to meet the 2025 deadline identified by EPA, rapid implementation of Best Management Practices is needed.
To support this rapid implementation, DEP developed the Chesapeake Bay CAP Implementation Block Grant. The purpose of this program is to provide a mechanism to fund the implementation of CAPs developed at the county level to maximize specified nutrient and sediment reduction goals established as part of Pennsylvania’s Phase 3 WIP. During the development of the Phase 3 WIP, one of the main barriers or challenges the counties identified was the multiple application processes that had to be followed to receive state or federal funds. Through this Block Grant, multiple state and federal funding sources can be focused through one agreement to a lead county agency to implement the CAP.
- The Power of Countywide Action Planning
- Countywide Action Plan: Why is this Valuable to My County?
- Countywide Action Plans: Making an Impact
- Replicating Success Across the Watershed
- Countywide Action Plans: What Does Implementation Look Like
- Countywide Action Plans: Who Leads Implementation Efforts? (PDF)
- Countywide Action Plan (CAP) Case Study (PDF)
Phase 1 – Pilot and Tier 2 Counties
- Adams County CAP Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Adams County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Adams County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Adams County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Adams County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Adams County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Adams County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Adams County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Adams County 2021 2-Year Milestone Update (PDF)
- Adams County CAP Narrative 2021 (PDF)
- Adams County CAP Programmatic Recommendations 2021 Update (PDF)
- Adams County Detailed BMP 2021 Update (PDF)
- Adams County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Adams County CAP Progress Report 2020 (PDF)
- Adams County CAP Narrative 2020 Update (PDF)
- Adams County Narrative (2019) (PDF)
- Adams County Snapshot (2019) (PDF)
- Adams County Planning Toolbox (2019) (PDF)
- Adams County Implementation Toolbox (2019) (PDF)
- Adams County Programmatic Recommendations Template (2019) (PDF)
- Adams County Planning and Progress Template (2019) (PDF)
- Adams County Technical Appendix (2019) (PDF)
- Adams County Presentation (2019) (PDF)
- Bedford County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Bedford County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP 2-Year Milestone Update 2024 (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP Detailed BMP 2024 Update (PDF)
- Bedford County Snapshot 2024 (PDF)
- Bedford County Annual Progress Report 2023 (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Bedford County Snapshot 2022 (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP 2021 Progress Report – Agriculture (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP 2021 Progress Report – Buffers (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP 2021 Progress Report – Preservation of Natural Areas (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP 2021 Progress Report – Point Source Pollution (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP 2021 Progress Report – Education (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP 2021 Progress Report – Developed Stormwater (PDF)
- Bedford County Programmatic Recommendations 2021 Update (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP Full Report (2020) (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP Narrative (2020) (PDF)
- Bedford County Snapshot (2020) (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP Planning and Progress – Agriculture (2020) (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP Planning and Progress – Buffers (2020) (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP Planning and Progress – Natural Areas (2020) (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP Planning and Progress – Point Source Pollution (2020) (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP Planning and Progress – Education (2020) (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP Planning and Progress – Stormwater (2020) (PDF)
- Bedford County CAP Programmatic Recommendations (2020) (PDF)
- Bedford County Detailed BMPs (2020) (PDF)
- Bedford County Planning Toolbox (2020) (PDF)
- Bedford County Implementation Toolbox (2020) (PDF)
- Centre County CAP Narrative Update 2025 (PDF)
- Centre County CAP Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Centre County CAP Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Centre County Snapshot 2025 (BMP)
- Centre County CAP Narrative Update 2024 (PDF)
- Centre County CAP 2-Year Milestone Update 2024 (PDF)
- Centre County CAP Detailed BMP 2024 Update (PDF)
- Centre County Snapshot 2024 (PDF)
- Centre County CAP Narrative Update 2023 (PDF)
- Centre County CAP Annual Progress Report 2023 (PDF)
- Centre County CAP Narrative (2022) (PDF)
- Centre County 2022 2-Year Milestone Update (PDF)
- Centre County State Programmatic Recommendations 2022 Update (PDF)
- Centre County Detailed BMP 2022 Update (PDF)
- Centre County Snapshot 2022 (PDF)
- Centre County CAP Narrative (2021) (PDF)
- Centre County CAP 2021 Progress Report (PDF)
- Centre County CAP Narrative (2020) (PDF)
- Centre County Snapshot (2020) (PDF)
- Centre County CAP (2020) (PDF)
- Centre County CAP Programmatic Recommendations (2020) (PDF)
- Centre County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Centre County Planning Toolbox (2020) (PDF)
- Centre County Implementation Toolbox (2020) (PDF)
- Cumberland County CAP Narrative 2025 (PDF)
- Cumberland County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Cumberland County CAP Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Cumberland County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Cumberland County CAP Narrative 2024 (PDF)
- Cumberland County CAP 2-Year Milestone Update 2024 (PDF)
- Cumberland County CAP Detailed BMP Update 2024 (PDF)
- Cumberland County Snapshot 2024 (PDF)
- Cumberland County CAP Narrative Update 2023 (PDF)
- Cumberland County CAP Annual Progress Report 2023 (PDF)
- Cumberland County CAP Narrative (2022) (PDF)
- Cumberland County 2022 2-Year Milestone Update (PDF)
- Cumberland County State Programmatic Recommendations 2022 Update (PDF)
- Cumberland County Detailed BMP 2022 Update (PDF)
- Cumberland County Snapshot 2022 (PDF)
- Cumberland County CAP Narrative (2021) (PDF)
- Cumberland County CAP 2021 Progress Report (PDF)
- Cumberland County CAP Narrative (2020) (PDF)
- Cumberland County Snapshot (2020) (PDF)
- Cumberland County CAP (2020) (PDF)
- Cumberland County Programmatic Recommendations (2020) (PDF)
- Cumberland County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Cumberland County Planning Toolbox (2020) (PDF)
- Cumberland County Presentation (2020) (PDF)
- Cumberland County Implementation Toolbox (2020) (PDF)
- Franklin County CAP Narrative 2025 (PDF)
- Franklin County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Franklin County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Franklin County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Franklin County CAP Narrative 2024 (PDF)
- Franklin County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Franklin County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Franklin County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Franklin County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Franklin County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Franklin County Clean Water Plan Narrative – 2021
- Franklin County CAP 2021 2-Year Milestone Report Update (PDF)
- Franklin County Programmatic Recommendations 2021 Update (PDF)
- Franklin County Detailed BMPs 2021 Update (PDF)
- Franklin County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Franklin County CAP 2020 Progress Report (PDF)
- Franklin County CAP Narrative 2020 Update (PDF)
- Franklin County Narrative (2019) (PDF)
- Franklin County Snapshot (2019) (PDF)
- Franklin County Programmatic Recommendations (2019) (PDF)
- Franklin County WIP Template (PDF)
- Franklin County Detailed BMPs (2019) (PDF)
- Franklin County Planning Toolbox (2019) (PDF)
- Franklin County Implementation Toolbox (2019) (PDF)
- Lancaster County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Lancaster County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Lancaster County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Lancaster County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Lancaster County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Lancaster County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Lancaster County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Lancaster County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Lancaster County CAP Highlights 2022 (PDF)
- Lancaster County CAP Narrative 2021 Update (PDF)
- Lancaster County CAP 2021 2-Year Milestone Report – Agriculture (PDF)
- Lancaster County CAP 2021 2-Year Milestone Report – Buffers (PDF)
- Lancaster County CAP 2021 2-Year Milestone Report – Data Management (PDF)
- Lancaster County CAP 2021 2-Year Milestone Report – Stormwater (PDF)
- Lancaster County Programmatic Recommendations 2021 Update (PDF)
- Lancaster County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Lancaster County CAP Narrative 2020 Update (PDF)
- Lancaster County CAP Progress Report 2020 – Agriculture (PDF)
- Lancaster County CAP Progress Report 2020 – Buffers (PDF)
- Lancaster County CAP Progress Report 2020 – Data Management (PDF)
- Lancaster County CAP Progress Report 2020 – Stormwater (PDF)
- Lancaster County Programmatic Recommendations (2019) (PDF)
- Lancaster County CAP Action Teams (2019) (PDF)
- Lancaster County Presentation (2019) (PDF)
- Lancaster County Snapshot (2019) (PDF)
- Lancaster County Planning Toolbox (2019) (PDF)
- Lancaster County Implementation Toolbox (2019) (PDF)
- Lancaster County Narrative (2019) (PDF)
- Lancaster County Plan – Agriculture (2019) (PDF)
- Lancaster County Plan – Buffers (2019) (PDF)
- Lancaster County Plan – Data Management (2019) (PDF)
- Lancaster County Plan – Land Use and Preservation (2019) (PDF)
- Lancaster County Plan – Stream Restoration (2019) (PDF)
- Lancaster County Plan – Stormwater (2019) (PDF)
- Lebanon County CAP Narrative 2025 (PDF)
- Lebanon County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Lebanon County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Lebanon County CAP 2-Year Milestone Update 2024 (PDF)
- Lebanon County CAP Detailed BMP Update 2024 (PDF)
- Lebanon County Snapshot 2024 (PDF)
- Lebanon County CAP Annual Progress Report 2023 (PDF)
- Lebanon County CAP Narrative (2022) (PDF)
- Lebanon County 2022 2-Year Milestone Update (PDF)
- Lebanon County State Programmatic Recommendations 2022 Update (PDF)
- Lebanon County Snapshot 2022 (PDF)
- Lebanon County CAP 2021 Progress Report (PDF)
- Lebanon County CAP Narrative (2020) (PDF)
- Lebanon County Snapshot (2020) (PDF)
- Lebanon County CAP (2020) (PDF)
- Lebanon County Programmatic Recommendations (2020) (PDF)
- Lebanon County Detailed BMPs (2020) (PDF)
- Lebanon County Planning Toolbox (2020) (PDF)
- Lebanon County Implementation Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- York County CAP Narrative 2025 (PDF)
- York County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- York County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- York County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- York County CAP Narrative 2024 (PDF)
- York County CAP Annual Progress Report Update 2024 (PDF)
- York County CAP Narrative Update 2023 (PDF)
- York County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- York County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- York County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- York County CAP Narrative 2022 (PDF)
- York County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- York County 2021 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- York County Programmatic Recommendations 2021 Update (PDF)
- York County Detailed BMP Update 2021 (PDF)
- York County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- York County Progress Report 2020 (PDF)
- York County Narrative 2020 Update (PDF)
- York County Narrative (2019) (PDF)
- York County Snapshot (2019) (PDF)
- York County Planning Toolbox (PDF)
- York County Implementation Toolbox (2020) (PDF)
- York County – State Programmatic Recommendations (2019) (PDF)
- York County – Planning and Progress (2019) (PDF)
- York County – Detailed BMPs (2019) (PDF)
Phase 2 – Tier 3 and 4 Counties
- Chester County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Chester County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Chester County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Chester County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Chester County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Chester County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Chester County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Chester County Plan – Catchment Targeting 2022 Annual Progress Report (PDF)
- Chester County Plan – Agriculture 2022 Annual Progress Report (PDF)
- Chester County Plan – Riparian Buffers 2022 Annual Progress Report (PDF)
- Chester County Plan – Municipal 2022 Annual Progress Report (PDF)
- Chester County Plan – Data Management 2022 Annual Progress Report (PDF)
- Chester County Chesapeake Communities Action Plan (PDF)
- Chester County Plan – Catchment Targeting (PDF)
- Chester County Plan – Agriculture (PDF)
- Chester County Plan – Riparian Buffers (PDF)
- Chester County Plan – Municipal (PDF)
- Chester County Plan – Data Management (PDF)
- Chester County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Chester County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Chester County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Chester County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Berks County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Berks County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Berks County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Berks County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Berks County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Berks County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Berks County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Berks County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Berks County Bay Action Plan (PDF)
- Berks County Plan – Little Swatara (PDF)
- Berks County Plan – Conestoga-Cocalico (PDF)
- Berks County Plan – Coordinating (PDF)
- Berks County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Berks County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Berks County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Berks County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Schuylkill County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Schuylkill County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Schuylkill County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Schuylkill County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Schuylkill County Cap 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Schuylkill County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Schuylkill County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Schuylkill County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Schuylkill County CAP Narrative (PDF)
- Schuylkill County Plan – Catchment Targeting (PDF)
- Schuylkill County Plan – Agriculture (PDF)
- Schuylkill County Plan – Streams and Natural Resources (PDF)
- Schuylkill County Plan – Municipal (PDF)
- Schuylkill County Plan – Data Management (PDF)
- Schuylkill County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Schuylkill County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Schuylkill County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Schuylkill County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Lackawanna County CAP Narrative 2025 (PDF)
- Lackawanna County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Lackawanna County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Lackawanna County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Lackawanna County CAP Narrative 2024 (PDF)
- Lackawanna County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Lackawanna County CAP Narrative Update 2023 (PDF)
- Lackawanna County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone (PDF)
- Lackawanna County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Lackawanna County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Lackawanna County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Lackawanna County CAP Narrative (PDF)
- Lackawanna County Planning – Agriculture (PDF)
- Lackawanna County Planning – Stormwater (PDF)
- Lackawanna County Planning – Wastewater (PDF)
- Lackawanna County Planning – Water Quality (PDF)
- Lackawanna County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Lackawanna County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Lackawanna County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Lackawanna County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Luzerne County CAP Narrative 2025 (PDF)
- Luzerne County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Luzerne County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Luzerne County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Luzerne County CAP Narrative 2024 (PDF)
- Luzerne County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Luzerne County CAP Narrative Update 2023 (PDF)
- Luzerne County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone (PDF)
- Luzerne County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Luzerne County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Luzerne County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Luzerne County CAP Narrative (PDF)
- Luzerne County Planning – Agriculture (PDF)
- Luzerne County Planning – Stormwater (PDF)
- Luzerne County Planning – Watershed (PDF)
- Luzerne County Planning – Wastewater (PDF)
- Luzerne County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Luzerne County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Luzerne County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Luzerne County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Susquehanna County CAP Narrative 2025 (PDF)
- Susquehanna County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Susquehanna County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Susquehanna County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Susquehanna County CAP Narrative 2024 (PDF)
- Susquehanna County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Susquehanna County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Susquehanna County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Susquehanna County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Susquehanna County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Susquehanna County Narrative (PDF)
- Susquehanna County Planning – Agriculture (PDF)
- Susquehanna County Planning – Lake (PDF)
- Susquehanna County Planning – Stormwater (PDF)
- Susquehanna County Planning – Wastewater (PDF)
- Susquehanna County Planning – Natural s (PDF)
- Susquehanna County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Susquehanna County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Susquehanna County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Susquehanna County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Lycoming County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Lycoming County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Lycoming County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Lycoming County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Lycoming County Narrative Update 2023 (PDF)
- Lycoming County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Lycoming County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Lycoming County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Lycoming County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Lycoming County CAP Narrative (PDF)
- Lycoming County CAP (PDF)
- Lycoming County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Lycoming County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Lycoming County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Lycoming County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Northumberland County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Northumberland County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Northumberland County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Northumberland County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Northumberland County CAP Narrative Update 2023 (PDF)
- Northumberland County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Northumberland County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Northumberland County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Northumberland County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Northumberland County CAP Narrative (2021) (PDF)
- Northumberland County CAP (PDF)
- Northumberland County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Northumberland County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Northumberland County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Northumberland County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Tioga County CAP Narrative 2025 (PDF)
- Tioga County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Tioga County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Tioga County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Tioga County CAP Narrative 2024 (PDF)
- Tioga County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Tioga County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Tioga County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Tioga County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Tioga County Planning – Agriculture CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Tioga County Planning – Natural CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Tioga County Planning – Stormwater CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Tioga County Planning – Wastewater CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Tioga County CAP Narrative (PDF)
- Tioga County Planning – Agriculture (PDF)
- Tioga County Planning – Natural (PDF)
- Tioga County Planning – Stormwater (PDF)
- Tioga County Planning – Wastewater (PDF)
- Tioga County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Tioga County Detailed BMPs (Tioga Detailed BMP Entry Form FINAL) (PDF)
- Tioga County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Tioga County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Potter County CAP Narrative 2025 (PDF)
- Potter County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Potter County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Potter County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Potter County CAP Narrative 2024 (PDF)
- Potter County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Potter County CAP Narrative Update 2023 (PDF)
- Potter County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Potter County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Potter County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Potter County Planning – Agriculture CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Potter County Planning – Natural CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Potter County Planning – Stormwater CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Potter County Planning – Wastewater CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Potter County CAP Narrative (PDF)
- Potter County Planning – Agriculture (PDF)
- Potter County Planning – Natural (PDF)
- Potter County Planning – Stormwater (PDF)
- Potter County Planning – Wastewater (PDF)
- Potter County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Potter County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Potter County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Potter County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Bradford County CAP Narrative 2025 (PDF)
- Bradford County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Bradford County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Bradford County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Bradford County CAP Narrative 2024 (PDF)
- Bradford County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Bradford County CAP Narrative Update 2023 (PDF)
- Bradford County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Bradford County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Bradford County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Bradford County Planning – Agriculture CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Bradford County Planning – Stormwater CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Bradford County Planning – Wastewater CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Bradford County Planning – Watershed Health CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Bradford County CAP Narrative (PDF)
- Bradford County Planning – Agriculture (PDF)
- Bradford County Planning – Stormwater (PDF)
- Bradford County Planning – Wastewater (PDF)
- Bradford County Planning – Watershed Health (PDF)
- Bradford County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Bradford County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Bradford County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Bradford County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Snyder and Union Counties CAP Narrative 2025 (PDF)
- Snyder and Union Counties CAP Narrative 2024 (PDF)
- Snyder and Union Counties CAP Narrative Update 2023 (PDF)
- Snyder and Union Counties CAP Narrative (2022) (PDF)
- Snyder and Union Counties CAP Narrative (2021) (PDF)
- Snyder County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Snyder County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Snyder County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Snyder County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Snyder County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Snyder County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Syder County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Snyder County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Snyder County CAP (PDF)
- Snyder County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Snyder County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Snyder County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Snyder County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Union County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Union County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Union County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Union County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Union County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Union County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Union County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Union County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Union County CAP (PDF)
- Union County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Union County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Union County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Union County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Montour County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Montour County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Montour County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Montour County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Montour County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Montour County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Montour County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Montour County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Montour County CAP Narrative (PDF)
- Montour County CAP (PDF)
- Montour County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Montour County Detailed BMPs (Montour BMP template)
- Montour County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Montour County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Columbia County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Columbia County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Columbia County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Columbia County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Columbia County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Columbia County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Columbia County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Columbia County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Columbia County CAP Narrative (PDF)
- Columbia County CAP (PDF)
- Columbia County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Columbia County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Columbia County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Columbia County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Sullivan County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Sullivan County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Sullivan County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Sullivan County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Sullivan County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Sullivan County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Sullivan County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Sullivan County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Sullivan County CAP Narrative (PDF)
- Sullivan County CAP (PDF)
- Sullivan County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Sullivan County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Sullivan County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Sullivan County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Clinton County CAP Narrative 2025 (PDF)
- Clinton County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Clinton County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Clinton County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Clinton County CAP Narrative 2024 (PDF)
- Clinton County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Clinton County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Clinton County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Clinton County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Clinton County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Clinton County CAP Narrative (PDF)
- Clinton County Planning – Agriculture (PDF)
- Clinton County Planning – Conservation (PDF)
- Clinton County Planning – Urban-Municipal (PDF)
- Clinton County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Clinton County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Clinton County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Clinton County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Clearfield County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Clearfield County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Clearfield County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Clearfield County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Clearfield County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Clearfield County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Clearfield County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Clearfield County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Clearfield County CAP Narrative (PDF)
- Clearfield County CAP (PDF)
- Clearfield County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Clearfield County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Clearfield County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Clearfield County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Blair-Cambria-Huntingdon-Fulton Regional CAP Narrative 2025 (PDF)
- Blair-Cambria-Huntingdon-Fulton Regional Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Blair-Cambria-Huntingdon-Fulton Regional CAP Narrative 2024 (PDF)
- Blair-Cambria-Huntingdon-Fulton Regional CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Blair-Cambria-Huntingdon-Fulton Regional CAP Narrative Update 2023 (PDF)
- Blair-Cambria-Huntingdon-Fulton Regional CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone (PDF)
- Blair-Cambria-Huntingdon-Fulton Regional CAP Narrative 2022 (PDF)
- Blair-Cambria-Huntingdon-Fulton Regional CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Blair-Cambria-Huntingdon-Fulton Regional CAP Narrative (2021) (PDF)
- Blair-Cambria-Huntingdon-Fulton Regional CAP (PDF)
- Blair-Cambria-Huntingdon-Fulton Regional Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Blair County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Blair County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Blair County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Blair County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Blair County Detailed BMPs (BMP)
- Blair County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Blair County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Cambria County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Cambria County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Cambria County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Cambria County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Cambria County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Huntingdon County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Huntingdon County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Huntingdon County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Huntingdon County Snaphot 2023 (PDF)
- Huntingdon County Detailed BMPs (Huntingdon County BMP Scenario)
- Huntingdon County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Huntingdon County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Fulton County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Fulton County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Fulton County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Fulton County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Fulton County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Fulton County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Fulton County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Dauphin-Perry-Juniata-Mifflin CAP Narrative 2025 (PDF)
- Dauphin-Perry-Juniata-Mifflin CAP Narrative 2024 (PDF)
- Dauphin-Perry-Juniata-Mifflin CAP Narrative 2023 (PDF)
- Dauphin-Perry-Juniata-Mifflin Counties CAP Narrative (2022) (PDF)
- Dauphin-Perry-Juniata-Mifflin Counties CAP Narrative (2021) (PDF)
- Dauphin County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Dauphin County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Dauphin County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Dauphin County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Dauphin County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Dauphin County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Dauphin County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Dauphin County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Dauphin County CAP (PDF)
- Dauphin County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Dauphin County Detailed BMPs (Dauphin County BMP Scenario)
- Dauphin County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Dauphin County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Perry County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Perry County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Perry County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Perry County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Perry County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Perry County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Perry County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Perry County CAP Annual Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Perry County CAP (PDF)
- Perry County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Perry County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Perry County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Perry County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Dauphin-Perry-Juniata-Mifflin CAP Narrative 2025 (PDF)
- Dauphin-Perry-Juniata-Mifflin CAP Narrative 2024 (PDF)
- Dauphin-Perry-Juniata-Mifflin CAP Narrative Update 2023 (PDF)
- Dauphin-Perry-Juniata-Mifflin Counties CAP Narrative (2022) (PDF)
- Dauphin-Perry-Juniata-Mifflin Counties CAP Narrative (2021) (PDF)
- Juniata County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Juniata County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Juniata County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Juniata County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Juniata County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Juniata County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Juniata County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Juniata County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Juniata County CAP (PDF)
- Juniata County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Juniata County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Juniata County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Juniata County Planning Toolbox (2021) (PDF)
- Mifflin County Annual Progress Report and Milestone Update 2025 (PDF)
- Mifflin County Detailed BMP 2025 Update (PDF)
- Mifflin County Snapshot 2025 (PDF)
- Mifflin County CAP Annual Progress Report 2024 (PDF)
- Mifflin County CAP 2023 2-Year Milestone Report (PDF)
- Mifflin County Detailed BMP 2023 Update (PDF)
- Mifflin County Snapshot 2023 (PDF)
- Mifflin County CAP Progress Report 2022 (PDF)
- Mifflin County CAP (PDF)
- Mifflin County Programmatic Recommendations (PDF)
- Mifflin County Detailed BMPs (PDF)
- Mifflin County Snapshot (2021) (PDF)
- Mifflin County Planning (2021) (PDF)
Countywide Action Plan Useful Tools
PracticeKeeper
Used for reporting conservation plans, BMPs, E&S plans, nutrient management plans, watershed plans, complaints, DEP ag inspection reports and data exports to DEP.
The best way to join your Countywide Action Plan is to reach out to the county coordinator. Just click on your county below to get the contact information for him or her.
Phase 1 – Pilot and Tier 2 Counties
Ricky Whitmore
CAP Coordinator
Adams County Conservation District
670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 201
Gettysburg, PA 17325
Email: rwhitmore@adamscountypa.gov
Phone: 717-334-0636 ext. 3053
Jennifer Lentz Kovacs
District Manager
Bedford County Conservation District
702 West Pitt Street, Suites 3 and 4
Bedford, PA 1552
Email: jlentzkovacs@bedfordcountyconservation.com
Phone: 814-623-7900, ext. 4
James Coslo
District Manager
Centre County Conservation District
414 Holmes Street
Suite 4
Bellefonte, PA 16823
Email: jrcoslo@centrecountypa.gov
Phone: 814-355-8696
Elizabeth Grant, AICP
Planning Specialist
Cumberland County Planning Department
310 Allen Road, Suite 101
Carlisle, PA 17013
Phone: 717-240-6377
Email: emgrant@cumberlandcountypa.gov
Jill Schooley
CAP Coordinator
Franklin County Conservation District
185 Franklin Farm Lane
Chambersburg, PA 17202
Phone: 717-264-5499
Email: jschooley@franklinccd.org
Website
Allyson Ladley Gibson
Coordinator
Lancaster Clean Water Partners
Phone: 717-368-4831
Email: agibson@lancastercleanwaterpartners.com
Website
Kara Lubold
CAP Coordinator
Lebanon County Conservation District
2120 Cornwall Road #5
Lebanon, PA 17042
Phone: Phone: 717-277-5275 ext. 150
Email: kara.lubold@lccd.org
Rachel Stahlman
Community Clean Water Action Plan Coordinator
York County Planning Commission
28 East Market Street
York, PA 17401-1580
Phone 717-771-9870 ext. 1763
Email: rstahlman@ycpc.org
Website
Phase 2 – Tier 3 and 4 Counties
Berks County
Jeff Overstreet
Agricultural Resources Conservationist
Berks County Conservation District
1238 County Welfare Rd., Suite 200
Leesport, PA 19533
Phone: 610-372-4657 ext. 206
Email: jeff.overstreet@berkscd.com
Chester County
Corinne Trice
Watershed Coordinator
674 Unionville Rd, Suite 105
Kennett Square, PA 19348-1704
Phone: 610-455-1384
Email: ctrice@chesco.org
Schuylkill County
Valerie Sleva
Ag Conservation Technician
Schuylkill County Conservation District
1206 Ag Center Drive
Pottsville, PA 17901
Phone: 570-622-3742 ext. 3330
Email: vsleva@schuylkillcountypa.gov
Lackawanna County
Jerry Stiles
Conservation District Manager
1027 S. Abington Rd.
South Abington Township, PA 18411
Phone: 570-382-3086
Email: stiles@lccd.net
Luzerne County
Josh Longmore
Conservation District Executive Director
325 Smiths Pond Rd.
Shavertown, PA 18708
Phone: 570-674-7991
Email: josh@luzcd.org
Susquehanna County
Jennifer Ramey
Consservation District Manager
89 Industrial Dr.
Montrose, PA 18801
Phone: 570-782-2105
Email: jramey@suscondistrict.org
Lycoming County
Kelsey Green
Hazard Mitigation Specialist
542 County Farm Rd. Suite 202
Montoursville, PA 17754
Phone: 570-433-3003
Email: kgreen@lyco.org
Northumberland County
Dakota Thompson
CAP/ACAP Coordinator
441 Plum Creek Rd.
Sunbury, PA 17801
Phone: 570-495-4665
Email: dthompson@nccdpa.org
Bradford County
Joe Quatrini
Conservation District Manager
200 Lake Road, Suite E
Towanda, PA 18848
Phone: 570-485-3138
Email: joe.quatrini@pa.nacdnet.net
Potter County
Jason Childs
Conservation District Manager
107 Market St.
Coudersport, PA 16915
Phone: 814-320-4012
Email: j.childs@pottercd.com
Tioga County
Erica Tomlinson
Conservation District Manager
1867 Shumway Hill Rd
Wellsboro, PA 16901
Phone: 570-724-1801
Email: etomlinson@tiogacountypa.us
Snyder County
Jason Winey
Conservation District Manager
10541 Rte 522
Middleburg, PA 17842
Phone: 570-837-3000
Email: manager@snydercd.org
Union County
Greg Bonsall
District Director
155 N. 15th St.
Lewisburg, PA 17837
Phone: 570-524-3861
Email: gbonsall@unionco.org
Columbia, Montour, and Sullivan Counties
Quinn Hartung
Grant Manager at Montour County Conservation District
1210 Bloom Rd
Danville, PA 17821
Phone: 570-271-1140
Email: qhartung@ptd.net
Clearfield County
Kelly Williams
Watershed Specialist
6395 Clearfield Woodland Hwy Ste 2
Clearfield, PA 16830
Phone: 814-765-2629
Email: kellyw@clfdccd.com
Clinton County
Susie Peters
Conservation District Manager
45 Cooperation Lane
Mill Hall, PA 17751
Phone: 570-726-3798
Email: speters@clintoncountypa.gov
Blair County
Donna Fisher
Conservation District Manager
1407 Blair Street
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
Phone: 814-696-0877 ext. 5
Email: dfisher@blairconservationdistrict.org
Cambria County
John Dryzal
Conservation District Manager
401 Candlelight Drive, Suite 229
Ebensburg, PA 15931
Phone: 814-472-2120
Email: dryzal@co.cambria.pa.us
Fulton County
Seleen Shives
Conservation District Manager
173 Snowy Lane
McConnellsburg, PA 17233
Phone: 717-325-6093
Email: seleen@fultoncountyconservationdistrict.org
Huntingdon County
Tyne Blazier
Conservation District Manager
10605 Raystown Rd.
Huntingdon, PA 16652
Phone: 814-627-1626 ext. 3024
Email: manager@huntingdonconservation.org
Dauphin and Perry Counties
Andrew Bomberger
Tri-County Planning Commission Executive Director
320 Market Street, Suite 301 E
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Phone: 717-234-2639
Email: abomberger@tcrpc-pa.org
Juniata County
Lori Glace
Conservation District Manager
146 Stoney Creek Dr.
Mifflintown, PA 17059-8097
Phone: 717-997-8001
Email: lori-glace@juniataccd.org
Mifflin County
Trevor Weaver
Conservation District Manager
20 Windmill Hill #4
Burnham, PA 17009
Phone: 717-953-3138
Email: tweaver@mifflinccd.com
Residents
Have safer drinking water supplies
Enjoy the water recreation opportunities that make Pennsylvania special
Lessen your flooding risk
Avoid higher water treatment costs
Save your land--reduce land loss due to erosion
Avoid new or expanded federal regulations
Farmers
Improved soil health and retention
Increased profitability for farms
Learn about new or additional funding opportunities
Increased farm sustainability due to reduced erosion and increased livestock health due to cleaner water sources
Reduced tillage costs
Credit for existing BMPs
Avoid potential higher costs for compliance
Stronger voice in environmental planning
Positive public perception
Avoid increased regulation and governmental oversight on farms
Local government leaders
You retain control of your agenda for local water resources
You identify new pollution and flood reduction solutions
You identify previously unknown grant and cost-share opportunities
This planning can help your community solve local problems while meeting its share of the state’s goals.
Developers and construction companies
A predictable regulatory and permit program, managed by state and local officials
Increased access to technical and cost share assistance for stormwater controls
Avoid stepped up federal enforcement of stormwater permits
Avoid stricter water quality standards in areas where streams run to the Potomac or Susquehanna rivers
Environmental organizations
Local stakeholders renew their commitment to do their part
Cleaner water sooner
Partners achieve shared goals
Your supporters see success for your efforts
Increased awareness of funding opportunities
“Healthier streams and rivers mean clean drinking water in the county, recreational opportunities, the protection of animal and plant life in streams, plus the overall improved quality of life for people that a healthy environment brings.”York County team