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    Healthy Waters Newsletter

    ​​​ The Department of Environmental Protection Bureau of Watershed Restoration and Nonpoint Source Management, Chesapeake Bay Watershed Restoration Division produces a monthly newsletter to showcase progress and updates on the statewide Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan and our local partners’ Countywide Action Plans. Our newsletter will highlight activities from the Division and our partnering counties, agencies, and action team leaders; reporting and data tools; funding and grant opportunities; and major announcements.

    2026

    2025

    2024

    2023

    2022

    2021

    2020