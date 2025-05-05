The management standards for small and large quantity handlers of universal waste aerosol cans were added in 40 CFR 273.13(e) and 273.33(e), respectively. Universal waste aerosol cans must be managed in a way that prevents releases to the environment. This includes accumulation in a structurally sound container, treatment of damaged cans as described in 273.13(e)(2) and 273.33(e)(2), sorting/mixing intact cans, removing actuators or puncturing/draining.

Handlers that puncture aerosol cans must follow a developed written procedure detailing how to safely puncture and drain aerosol cans. Emptied universal waste aerosol cans must be recycled and handlers must immediately transfer the contents from the emptied aerosol cans to a container or tank meeting the applicable requirements of 40 CFR 262.14, 15, 16, or 17. Hazardous waste generated from puncturing the cans is subject to all applicable RCRA regulations, and the handler is considered the generator of the hazardous waste. Generators of hazardous waste must make hazardous waste determinations. Nonhazardous waste is subject to all applicable federal, state and local solid waste regulations.