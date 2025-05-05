DEP Central Office Contacts
Division of Hazardous Waste
Bureau of Waste Management
PA Department of Environmental Protection
14th Floor Rachel Carson State Office Building
PO Box 69170
Harrisburg PA 17106-9170
717-787-6239
E-Mail: ra-hazwaste@pa.gov
Tom Mellott - Division Chief, Hazardous Waste Management
Melissa Gross - Chief, Compliance and Information Management
Chad Clancy - Chief, Permitting and Technical Support
DEP Regional Office Contacts
SOUTHEAST REGION
Norristown
484-250-5900
Counties: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties
NORTHEAST REGION
Wilkes-Barre
570-826-2511
Counties: Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties
SOUTHCENTRAL REGION
Harrisburg
717-705-4700
Counties: Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York counties
NORTHCENTRAL REGION
Williamsport
570-327-3636
Counties: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties
SOUTHWEST REGION
Pittsburgh
412-442-4000
Counties: Allegheny, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland counties
NORTHWEST REGION
Meadville
814-332-6945
Counties: Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties