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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    DEP Central Office Contacts

    Division of Hazardous Waste
    Bureau of Waste Management
    PA Department of Environmental Protection
    14th Floor Rachel Carson State Office Building
    PO Box 69170
    Harrisburg PA 17106-9170
    717-787-6239
    E-Mail: ra-hazwaste@pa.gov

    Tom Mellott - Division Chief, Hazardous Waste Management

    Melissa Gross - Chief, Compliance and Information Management

    Chad Clancy - Chief, Permitting and Technical Support

    DEP Regional Office Contacts

    SOUTHEAST REGION

    Norristown
    484-250-5900
    Counties: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties

    NORTHEAST REGION

    Wilkes-Barre
    570-826-2511
    Counties: Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties

    SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

    Harrisburg
    717-705-4700
    Counties: Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York counties

    NORTHCENTRAL REGION

    Williamsport
    570-327-3636
    Counties: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties

    SOUTHWEST REGION

    Pittsburgh
    412-442-4000
    Counties: Allegheny, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland counties

    NORTHWEST REGION

    Meadville
    814-332-6945
    Counties: Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties