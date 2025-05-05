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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Hazardous waste can only be picked up or delivered commercially in the commonwealth by a hazardous waste transporter licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

        Information for Licensed Hazardous Waste Transporters

        If you need further information on hazardous waste transportation, please contact the Bureau of Waste Management, Division of Hazardous Waste Management at 717-787-6239