Hazardous waste can only be picked up or delivered commercially in the commonwealth by a hazardous waste transporter licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
- Licensing Requirements for Hazardous Waste Transporters 2510-FS-DEP2542 (PDF)
- Manifesting and Recordkeeping for Hazardous Waste Transporters 2510-FS-DEP6196 (PDF)
- List of licensed hazardous waste transporters (Interactive Report)
Information for Licensed Hazardous Waste Transporters
- Obtaining a Hazardous Waste Transporter License
- Hazardous Waste Transporter In Transit Storage (or Transfer) Contingency Plan
- Quarterly Hazardous Waste Management Fees
- Additional copies of your license can be obtained by sending a request on company letterhead to:
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Waste Management
Division of Hazardous Waste Management
P.O. Box 69170
Harrisburg, PA 17106-9170
Include the fee required for the number of additional cards requested. The fee is $5 for each vehicle identification (license) card requested in excess of the ten cards included as part of your transporter license fee, made payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania".
If you need further information on hazardous waste transportation, please contact the Bureau of Waste Management, Division of Hazardous Waste Management at 717-787-6239