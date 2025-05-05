Hazardous waste can only be picked up or delivered commercially in the commonwealth by a hazardous waste transporter licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Information for Licensed Hazardous Waste Transporters

Obtaining a Hazardous Waste Transporter License

Hazardous Waste Transporter In Transit Storage (or Transfer) Contingency Plan

Quarterly Hazardous Waste Management Fees

Additional copies of your license can be obtained by sending a request on company letterhead to:

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

Bureau of Waste Management

Division of Hazardous Waste Management

P.O. Box 69170

Harrisburg, PA 17106-9170

Include the fee required for the number of additional cards requested. The fee is $5 for each vehicle identification (license) card requested in excess of the ten cards included as part of your transporter license fee, made payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania".

If you need further information on hazardous waste transportation, please contact the Bureau of Waste Management, Division of Hazardous Waste Management at 717-787-6239