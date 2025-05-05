Submit a Hazardous Waste Biennial Report

Overview
The 2025 Hazardous Waste Biennial Report (HWBR) is required to be submitted to the Department of Environmental Protection no later than March 1, 2026. The HWBR covers the reporting of waste generation, management, and disposal during odd numbered calendar years. The submission of the HWBR is required for Large Quantity Generators (LQG) of hazardous waste and TSDFs. The completed HWBR for the current cycle must cover all hazardous waste activity for the calendar year 2025. A hazardous waste generator is required to submit a 2025 HWBR if:
- They generated 2,200 lbs of Hazardous Waste (1,000 kg) or more in any month of the calendar year 2025
- They generated 2.2 lbs of acute Hazardous Waste (1 kg) or more in any month of the calendar year 2025
- They generated 100 kg of acute Hazardous Waste spill cleanup or more in any month of the calendar year 2025
Acute hazardous waste is defined in 40 CFR 260.10 “Acute hazardous waste” as, “hazardous wastes that meet the listing criteria in § 261.11(a)(2) and therefore are either listed in § 261.31 of this chapter with the assigned hazard code of (H) or are listed in § 261.33(e) of this chapter.”
View summary of HWBR cycles.
Additional resources:
Important Links:
- Hazardous Waste Website
- Hazardous Waste Generators Website
- Biennial Report Overview
- Reportable and Non-Reportable Wastes
- PA Regulations for Generators
- PA Regulations for TSDFs
- Title 40 CFR §260 to §265
HWBR Forms for Paper Reporting:
- Hazardous Waste Report Instructions and Form (PDF)
- Instructions Only (PDF)
- Site Identification (SI) Form (8700-12) form only (PDF)
- Waste Generation and Management (GM) Addendum Form (PDF)
- HSM Addendum Form (PDF)
- LQG Consolidation Addendum Form (PDF)
- Waste Received From Off-Site (WR) Addendum Form (PDF)
How to file your Hazardous Waste Report online:
PADEP uses the EPA’s RCRAInfo system for submitting the hazardous waste biennial report online. If you need to register for RCRAInfo, follow the steps below under “Registering for RCRAInfo.”
Facilities in Pennsylvania must use the Biennial Report module in RCRAInfo to submit their report. If you are a new user, you need to register as an Industry User on the RCRAInfo website and request the right permissions for your facility. It’s important to start the registration process early to avoid delays as the deadline approaches.
Registering for RCRAInfo
- Visit RCRAInfo by clicking the "Register online now" link at the top of the page.
- If you don’t have an account, register as an Industry User.
- Follow the instructions and watch the How-To video, or check the RCRAInfo User Guide for help.
- You will need to provide your name, title, email, and create a User ID, password, and security questions.
- Your User ID must be at least 8 characters, and your password must have one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, and a number.
- After registering, use your facility’s EPA ID number to request site permissions. It’s best for each site to have multiple users with the Site Manager role.
- Only qualified people (like EHS Managers or corporate officers) can register and request permissions for the Site Manager role. Once approved by PADEP, other users can request access.
Contact us
If you want to submit a paper copy, please mail it to:
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Waste Management
Division of Reporting and Fee Collection
P.O. Box 8550
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8550
For help, you can call or email Kasey Weaver using the contact information below.