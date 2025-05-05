Terminations

Radiation-producing machine registrations expire on the date specified on the certificate of registration.

If a registrant decides to terminate all activities involving radiation-producing machines or if a registrant does not submit a renewal for a certificate of registration, the registrant shall do the following:

Terminate use of all radiation-producing machines subject to registration or cease all services subject to registration.

Transfer, sell or dispose of all radiation-producing machines subject to registration.

Remit any outstanding registration or renewal fees.

Request in writing the termination of the certificate of registration.

Terminating Registration of Radiation Producing Machines Form

Disposal Options

When a registrant is no longer in possession of radiation-producing machines in Pennsylvania or transfers possession, the registrant must provide written notification to the Department of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Radiation Protection (See 25 Pa. Code 216.6.). A number of options exist to dispose of radiation-producing machines.

Disposal Options for Radiation Producing Machines (PDF)