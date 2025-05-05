Any individual who operates an X-ray machine shall be instructed adequately in the safe operating procedures and be competent in the safe use of the equipment. Once an operator is adequately instructed, it is necessary to have continuing education in the key areas of radiation safety, biological effects of radiation, quality assurance, and quality control to ensure ongoing competence. The Bureau of Radiation Protection (BRP) radiological requirements of 25 Pa. Code 221.11(b) have specific requirements for determination of competence and continuing education; they apply to all operators of diagnostic X-ray equipment.



The department, through BRP, shall provide a list of professional organizations and resources whose registry, training, and tests may be used as proof of compliance with initial and continuing education requirements. The list is not all-inclusive and other resources are acceptable if the course includes those subjects identified in 25 Pa. Code 221, Appendix A.

NOTE: BRP does not endorse or solicit for any particular training resource and only requires that the course meet the requirements of the regulation.

Refresher Training for X-Ray Equipment Operators

This course is designed as a refresher in Radiation Safety for all individuals who operate medical X-ray equipment, other than accelerators in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It is necessary to have some form of continuing education in the key areas of radiation safety, biological effects of radiation, quality assurance, and quality control to ensure continuing competence.

Participants will have the opportunity to complete a multiple-choice quiz at the end of the training. Upon successful completion, the participant will receive confirmation of completion, meeting regulatory requirements for Continuing Education. Retain the confirmation for documentation required upon DEP inspections.