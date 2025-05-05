Termination of Radiation-Producing Machines Registration

How to Register Termination of Radiation-Producing Machines
Radiation-producing machine registrations expire on the date specified on the Certificate of Registration.
Terminations
If a registrant wants to stop using radiation machines, or if they do not renew their registration, they must:
- Stop using all machines that produce radiation. Individuals must register. Or stop all services that require registration.
- Transfer, sell, or dispose of all radiation-producing machines subject to registration.
- Remit any outstanding registration or renewal fees.
- Request in writing for the termination of the Certificate of Registration.
Terminating Registration of Radiation-Producing Machines Form
Disposal Options
If a registrant no longer has radiation-producing machines, or transfers them, they must notify the DEP Bureau of Radiation Protection in writing. (See 25 Pa. Code 216.6.)
Many options exist to dispose of radiation-producing machines.
Contact Us
For questions or more information, contact us at RA-EPRPControl@pa.gov or by calling 717-787-3720.