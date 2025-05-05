Apply for an Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx) License

Electronic Brachytherapy (eBxTM) is a way to give radiation therapy during surgery. It is an electric device that generates ionizing radiation. The medical personnel place it in or near the tumor to deliver a therapeutic dose.

If you plan to buy, build, or get an electronic brachytherapy unit, you must notify the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

You must apply for a specific license within 30 days of the initial order.