Register a Radiation-Producing Machine

Overview
All radiation-producing machines must be registered with the Department of Environmental Protection.
You must register your machine within 30 days of acquiring it. The registration requirements are outlined in Title 25, Chapter 216 of the Pennsylvania Code.
How to register your machine
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1
Gather your information
Create an inventory of your radiation-producing machines. Include the type, location, and number of tube-head assemblies for each device.
You'll also need to identify an individual to be responsible for radiation protection.
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2
Complete your form
Download the registration form and instructions. Complete the form using the information you've gathered.
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3
Calculate your fee
Your annual registration fee includes two parts: a flat administrative fee and a $65 fee for each tube-head assembly.
To calculate your fee, identify the total number of tubes in your facility. Multiply this by $65 and add the appropriate administrative fee for your facility type.
Administrative fee by facility type
- Chiropractic, dental, podiatric, and veterinary facilities: $130
- Hospitals: $940
- All other facilities: $455
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4
Mail your form and payment
Make a check or money order out to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
Return your completed form and payment to:
Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Radiation Protection
P.O. Box 8469
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8469
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5
Get your certificate and schedule your first inspection
In most situations, your registration will become active when DEP receives the complete application with the correct fee. DEP will contact you to schedule your initial inspection within 120 days.
Whole-body scanner registrations require more steps. DEP will follow up if your registration form includes a whole-body scanner device.
Maintain your registration
Your registration comes with specific responsibilities. This section contains an overview of these requirements. For details, see the Pennsylvania Code:
- 25 Pa. Code § 221.11 — Registrant responsibilities
- 25 Pa. Code § 221.12 — Records, maintenance and associated information
Updating your information
You must update DEP within 30 days whenever there are changes to:
- Your facility's address or owner.
- The individual to be responsible for radiation protection.
- The number of devices or tubes on your registration.
To change these details, email RA-EPRPControl@pa.gov. Add your registration number to the subject line.
Record-keeping and inspections
You should expect routine inspections from DEP at least every four years.
Registrants must maintain detailed records for inspection. You must keep:
- A copy of your valid certificate of registration.
- A written inventory of the type and location of your devices.
- Documentation of initial and continuing education for machine operators.
- Records of your quality assurance program.
Mobile service providers must keep a current schedule on site. This schedule must include where and when you will provide mobile services.
Reporting medical events
Registrants must report all medical reportable events during therapeutic use of a device. You also have to file reports when therapeutic or diagnostic use of a machine causes an unexpected injury.
For more information, review DEP's fact sheet about medical reportable events and other medical reports (PDF).
Transferring your registration
Your certificate of registration is not transferrable without express written consent from the Department of Environmental Protection.
Renew your registration
Renew and pay online
Current registrants can renew and submit electronic payments on DEP Greenport.
You'll need your registration number to enroll in ePermitting for Radiation Protection. Once you're enrolled, you can manage your registration renewals. You can also pay for renewals by credit card or ACH transfer.
See our user guides to learn how to:
Renew and pay by mail
DEP mails renewal letters two months before your registration expires.
To renew by mail, complete the form enclosed with the letter. If necessary, update your devices, tube count, or other details. Return the completed form and your check or money order to the address on the form.
If you didn’t receive your renewal letter, email us with your registration number.
Terminate your registration
You must properly dispose of tubes and radiation-producing machines (PDF). Never smash an x-ray tube. Follow the instructions to notify DEP of any equipment you have disposed of.
If you no longer have any radiation-producing devices, you must terminate your registration.
Contact us
For questions and more information, contact us at RA-EPRPControl@pa.gov.