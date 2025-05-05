Register a Radiation-Producing Machine

Your registration comes with specific responsibilities. This section contains an overview of these requirements. For details, see the Pennsylvania Code:

Updating your information

You must update DEP within 30 days whenever there are changes to:

Your facility's address or owner.

The individual to be responsible for radiation protection.

The number of devices or tubes on your registration.

To change these details, email RA-EPRPControl@pa.gov. Add your registration number to the subject line.

Record-keeping and inspections

You should expect routine inspections from DEP at least every four years.

Registrants must maintain detailed records for inspection. You must keep:

A copy of your valid certificate of registration.

A written inventory of the type and location of your devices.

Documentation of initial and continuing education for machine operators.

Records of your quality assurance program.

Mobile service providers must keep a current schedule on site. This schedule must include where and when you will provide mobile services.

Reporting medical events

Registrants must report all medical reportable events during therapeutic use of a device. You also have to file reports when therapeutic or diagnostic use of a machine causes an unexpected injury.

For more information, review DEP's fact sheet about medical reportable events and other medical reports (PDF).

Transferring your registration

Your certificate of registration is not transferrable without express written consent from the Department of Environmental Protection.