Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Environmental Protection

    Register a Radiation-Producing Machine

    If you own an x-ray machine, CT scanner, or other radiation-producing device, you must register with the Department of Environmental Protection.

    Download the form
    Access DEP GreenPort

    Overview

    All radiation-producing machines must be registered with the Department of Environmental Protection.

    You must register your machine within 30 days of acquiring it. The registration requirements are outlined in Title 25, Chapter 216 of the Pennsylvania Code.

    How to register your machine

    1. 1

      Gather your information

      Create an inventory of your radiation-producing machines. Include the type, location, and number of tube-head assemblies for each device.

       

      You'll also need to identify an individual to be responsible for radiation protection.

    2. 2

      Complete your form

      Download the registration form and instructions. Complete the form using the information you've gathered.

    3. 3

      Calculate your fee

      Your annual registration fee includes two parts: a flat administrative fee and a $65 fee for each tube-head assembly.

       

      To calculate your fee, identify the total number of tubes in your facility. Multiply this by $65 and add the appropriate administrative fee for your facility type.

      Administrative fee by facility type

      • Chiropractic, dental, podiatric, and veterinary facilities: $130
      • Hospitals: $940
      • All other facilities: $455
    4. 4

      Mail your form and payment

      Make a check or money order out to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

       

      Return your completed form and payment to:

       

      Department of Environmental Protection
      Bureau of Radiation Protection
      P.O. Box 8469
      Harrisburg, PA 17105-8469

    5. 5

      Get your certificate and schedule your first inspection

      In most situations, your registration will become active when DEP receives the complete application with the correct fee. DEP will contact you to schedule your initial inspection within 120 days.

       

      Whole-body scanner registrations require more steps. DEP will follow up if your registration form includes a whole-body scanner device.

    Maintain your registration

    Your registration comes with specific responsibilities. This section contains an overview of these requirements. For details, see the Pennsylvania Code:

    Updating your information

    You must update DEP within 30 days whenever there are changes to:

    • Your facility's address or owner.
    • The individual to be responsible for radiation protection.
    • The number of devices or tubes on your registration.

    To change these details, email RA-EPRPControl@pa.gov. Add your registration number to the subject line.

    Record-keeping and inspections

    You should expect routine inspections from DEP at least every four years.

    Registrants must maintain detailed records for inspection. You must keep:

    Mobile service providers must keep a current schedule on site. This schedule must include where and when you will provide mobile services.

    Reporting medical events

    Registrants must report all medical reportable events during therapeutic use of a device. You also have to file reports when therapeutic or diagnostic use of a machine causes an unexpected injury.

    For more information, review DEP's fact sheet about medical reportable events and other medical reports (PDF).

    Transferring your registration

    Your certificate of registration is not transferrable without express written consent from the Department of Environmental Protection. 

    Get a copy of a current certificate

    You can ask for a replacement by email. Specify whether you want to get your certificate by email or mail. If necessary, include your mailing address.

    Request a replacement certificate

    Renew your registration

    Renew and pay online

    Current registrants can renew and submit electronic payments on DEP Greenport

    You'll need your registration number to enroll in ePermitting for Radiation Protection. Once you're enrolled, you can manage your registration renewals. You can also pay for renewals by credit card or ACH transfer.

    See our user guides to learn how to:

    Renew and pay by mail

    DEP mails renewal letters two months before your registration expires.

    To renew by mail, complete the form enclosed with the letter. If necessary, update your devices, tube count, or other details. Return the completed form and your check or money order to the address on the form.

    If you didn’t receive your renewal letter, email us with your registration number.

    Terminate your registration

    You must properly dispose of tubes and radiation-producing machines (PDF). Never smash an x-ray tube. Follow the instructions to notify DEP of any equipment you have disposed of.

    If you no longer have any radiation-producing devices, you must terminate your registration.

    Contact us

    For questions and more information, contact us at RA-EPRPControl@pa.gov