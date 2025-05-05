Apply for Radon Certification

In Pennsylvania, anyone must get a DEP radon certification before testing, mitigating, or analyzing radon.

This is a requirement unless you meet one of the below exemptions. Membership in professional organizations is not acceptable for exemption from this certification requirement.

Exceptions exist for:

Testing for or fixing radon contamination in a building that the person owns or occupies.

Implementing radon-resistant construction methods in new buildings is essential. This exception does not apply to radon testing or to installing radon mitigation devices in these buildings after occupancy.

Testing or mitigation in their normal duties as a DEP or federal employee or contractor.

Distributing, but not placing or retrieving passive radon testing devices, such as charcoal canisters or track etch monitors supplied by a certified lab, if the lab reports radon levels directly to the building owner or occupier.

You can perform scientific research if you do the following. You must disclose the information to the DEP (Title 25 PA Code 240.303 Reporting of information).

The person must inform the building's owner or occupant of the following:

The person is not certified by the DEP to test or mitigate radon contamination. The test results are not certified. The mitigation methods are for experimental purposes and may be unsuccessful.

Department of Environmental Protection Radon Resource Guide

DEP's Radon Division provides resourceful guides to radon certifications along with helpful publications about radon.

The guide covers applying for, maintaining, and amending radon certifications. This guide also has the application with instructions and the required forms.

Submit the required certification documents to the DEP's Radon Division.