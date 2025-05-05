​​​​​​​​​​​​​​State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plan

Notice
The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) and the Department of Environmental Protection (Department / DEP) have prepared the Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2026 Intended Use Plans (IUP). These IUPs include a list of drinking water and wastewater collection and treatment system projects as well as nonpoint source and pollution abatement projects to be considered for a design and engineering or construction loan or grant from funds the Commonwealth expects to receive from Federal FY 2026 appropriations through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These grants will be managed through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) and Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) programs beginning with the State Fiscal Year (SFY) 26-27:
- SFY26-27 CWSRF Capitalization Grant – Base
- SFY26-27 DWSRF Capitalization Grant - Base
- SFY26-27 CWSRF Capitalization Grant – General Supplemental
- SFY26-27 DWSRF Capitalization Grant – General Supplemental
- SFY26-27 CWSRF Emerging Contaminants Grant
- SFY26-27 DWSRF Emerging Contaminants Grant
- SFY26-27 DWSRF Lead Service Line Replacement Grant
One of the federal requirements for all the identified grant applications is the development of an IUP as part of the EPA grant application. This plan describes how Pennsylvania intends to use the grant funding for that federal fiscal year. These plans are drafted and released for public comment on an annual basis. When discussing the sources (funds) and uses (projects) it is important to keep in mind that this is a work plan. Eligible projects have been identified to demonstrate Pennsylvania’s ability to spend all the source funds as a requirement for grant award. However, a project does not have to be listed on a draft IUP in order to be considered for funding. Eligible projects may be considered for funding with SRF funds once an application is submitted. The project priority list is updated for every PENNVEST Board meeting to ensure that eligible projects can receive funding offers. PENNVEST reviews and approves project funding on a quarterly basis.
PENNVEST and DEP manage the CWSRF and DWSRF Programs in Pennsylvania. These programs, combined with other sources of federal and state money, fund the eligible costs associated with the acquisition, construction, improvement, expansion, extension, repair, rehabilitation or security measures of all or part of any facility or system, whether publicly or privately owned:
- For the collection, treatment, or disposal of wastewater, including industrial waste such as the treatment of emerging contaminants.
- For the supply, treatment, storage, or distribution of drinking water including projects to remove and replace lead service lines and identify and treat emerging contaminants; and
- For the control of pollution associated with stormwater runoff or any other innovative stormwater management technique developed to comply with the Clean Streams Law or identified in a county-prepared watershed plan or as identified in the Pennsylvania's Nonpoint Source Management Program Update as required under section 319(b) of the Clean Water Act.
The Department solicited comments from the public regarding the Federal FY 2026 SRF IUPs for 30-days, beginning on May 30, 2026. Interested persons were invited to express their views on the narrative portion of the IUPs, the DWSRF set-aside work plan, the priority rating and ranking of projects on the IUPs, and the project applications - sources and uses information. The comments and responses to those comments can be found below.
Comment and Response Document
- 2025 IUPs – Comment and Response Document (PDF)
- 2026 IUPs - Comment and Response Document (Available at a later date)
The DWSRF IUP with attachments and CWSRF IUP with attachments are provided below.
DWSRF IUP with attachments
- 2026 DRAFT Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund Intended Use Plan (PDF)
- Attachment 1: Ranking Framework for PENNVEST Drinking Water Projects (PDF)
- Attachment 2: Capability Enhancement TMF Assessment Documentation (PDF)
- Attachment 3: DRAFT Work Plan for Use of Set-aside Funds (PDF)
- Attachment 4: DRAFT Project Priority List (PDF)
- Attachment 5: State Environmental Review Process (SERP) DWSRF (PDF)
- Attachment 6: Guidelines for the Uniform Environmental Review Process in Pennsylvania (PDF)
- Attachment 7: Environmental Assessment Template (PDF)
- Attachment 8: Categorical Exclusion Template (PDF)
- Attachment 9: Draft Project Application, Sources and Uses Charts (PDF)
CWSRF IUP with attachments
- 2026 DRAFT Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund Intended Use Plan (PDF)
- Attachment 1: DRAFT Project Priority List for Wastewater Projects (PDF)
- Attachment 2: DRAFT Project Priority List for Nonpoint Source Projects (PDF)
- Attachment 3: Wastewater Project Ranking Criteria (PDF)
- Attachment 4: Nonpoint Source Project Ranking Criteria (PDF)
- Attachment 5: Stormwater Project Ranking Criteria (PDF)
- Attachment 6: Policy Statement – Definition of Treatment Works (PDF)
- Attachment 7: Architectural & Engineering (A&E) Procurement Requirements Help Guide (PDF)
- Attachment 8: DRAFT CWSRF Sources and Uses (PDF)
- Attachment 9: State Environmental Review Process (SERP) CWSRF (PDF)
- Attachment 10: Guidelines for the Uniform Environmental Review Process in Pennsylvania (PDF)
- Attachment 11: Environmental Assessment Template (PDF)
- Attachment 12: Categorical Exclusion Template (PDF)
LSLR Grant
The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) and the Department of Environmental Protection (Department) have amended the Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2026 Intended Use Plan (IUP) for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). The amendments of the FFY 2026 DWSRF IUP focus on the Lead Service Line (LSL) Replacement grant.
The IUP provides detailed information on the Commonwealth’s intended implementation of the DWSRF program, including a list of drinking water and pollution abatement projects to be considered for a design and engineering or construction loan or grant from funds the Commonwealth receives from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The DWSRF program includes the Base Grant funds as well as supplemental grant funds made available through the FFY 2026 Federal appropriation, under the Federal Safe Drinking Water Act (42 U.S.C.A. §§ 300f—300j-27) including appropriate State match funds and principal, interest, and investment income. The DWSRF IUP also applies to the FFY 2026 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Grants – General Supplemental, LSL Replacement, and Emerging Contaminants, and the appropriate State match funds. This notice is for the LSL Replacement grant only. The Commonwealth’s FFY 2026 Base Grant funds as well as the BIL Grants – General Supplemental and Emerging Contaminants grants funds have already been approved by the EPA.
The Department solicited comments from the public regarding the Federal FY 2026 SRF IUPs for 30 days, beginning on August 1, 2026 Interested persons were invited to express their views on the narrative portion of the IUPs, the DWSRF set-aside work plan, the priority rating and ranking of projects on the IUPs, and the project applications - sources and uses information. The comments and responses to those comments can be found below.
Comment and Response Document
DWSRF LSL Amended IUP with Attachments
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2026 Draft Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund Amended Intended Use Plan
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Attachment 1: Ranking Framework for PENNVEST Drinking Water Projects
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Attachment 2: Capability Enhancement TMF Assessment Documentation
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Attachment 3: Work Plan for Use of Set-aside Funds
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Attachment 4: Draft Project Priority List (PDF)
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Attachment 5: State Environmental Review Process (SERP) DWSRF
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Attachment 6: Guidelines for the Uniform Environmental review Process in Pennsylvania
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Attachment 7: Environmental Assessment Template
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Attachment 8: Categorical Exclusion Template
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Attachment 9: Draft Project Application, Sources and Uses Charts (PDF)
CWSRF and DWSRF Amended PPLs during the State Fiscal Year 2026-2027
PENNVEST and DEP are providing access to the updated PPLs for all four forthcoming Board Meetings. These pertain to the Board Meeting scheduled for July 15, 2026. Additional updates in PPLs will be made available as the subsequent Board Meetings approach, which are set for October 21, 2026, January 20, 2027, and April 2027, all within SFY 26-27.
Contact Us
Dharmendra Kumar, P.E.
Municipal Finance Section
Division of Municipal Facilities
P.O. Box 8774
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8774
Email: dkumar@pa.gov
Phone: 717-772-3377
Andrew S. Gaul, P.E.
PENNVEST Project Management Section
Division of Municipal Facilities
P.O. Box 8774
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8774
Email: agaul@pa.gov
Phone: 717-783-5638