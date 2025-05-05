​​​​​​​​​​​​​​State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plan

Notice

The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) and the Department of Environmental Protection (Department / DEP) have prepared the Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2026 Intended Use Plans (IUP). These IUPs include a list of drinking water and wastewater collection and treatment system projects as well as nonpoint source and pollution abatement projects to be considered for a design and engineering or construction loan or grant from funds the Commonwealth expects to receive from Federal FY 2026 appropriations through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These grants will be managed through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) and Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) programs beginning with the State Fiscal Year (SFY) 26-27:

SFY26-27 CWSRF Capitalization Grant – Base

SFY26-27 DWSRF Capitalization Grant - Base

SFY26-27 CWSRF Capitalization Grant – General Supplemental

SFY26-27 DWSRF Capitalization Grant – General Supplemental

SFY26-27 CWSRF Emerging Contaminants Grant

SFY26-27 DWSRF Emerging Contaminants Grant

SFY26-27 DWSRF Lead Service Line Replacement Grant

One of the federal requirements for all the identified grant applications is the development of an IUP as part of the EPA grant application. This plan describes how Pennsylvania intends to use the grant funding for that federal fiscal year. These plans are drafted and released for public comment on an annual basis. When discussing the sources (funds) and uses (projects) it is important to keep in mind that this is a work plan. Eligible projects have been identified to demonstrate Pennsylvania’s ability to spend all the source funds as a requirement for grant award. However, a project does not have to be listed on a draft IUP in order to be considered for funding. Eligible projects may be considered for funding with SRF funds once an application is submitted. The project priority list is updated for every PENNVEST Board meeting to ensure that eligible projects can receive funding offers. PENNVEST reviews and approves project funding on a quarterly basis.

PENNVEST and DEP manage the CWSRF and DWSRF Programs in Pennsylvania. These programs, combined with other sources of federal and state money, fund the eligible costs associated with the acquisition, construction, improvement, expansion, extension, repair, rehabilitation or security measures of all or part of any facility or system, whether publicly or privately owned:

For the collection, treatment, or disposal of wastewater, including industrial waste such as the treatment of emerging contaminants.

For the supply, treatment, storage, or distribution of drinking water including projects to remove and replace lead service lines and identify and treat emerging contaminants; and

For the control of pollution associated with stormwater runoff or any other innovative stormwater management technique developed to comply with the Clean Streams Law or identified in a county-prepared watershed plan or as identified in the Pennsylvania's Nonpoint Source Management Program Update as required under section 319(b) of the Clean Water Act.

The Department solicited comments from the public regarding the Federal FY 2026 SRF IUPs for 30-days, beginning on May 30, 2026. Interested persons were invited to express their views on the narrative portion of the IUPs, the DWSRF set-aside work plan, the priority rating and ranking of projects on the IUPs, and the project applications - sources and uses information. The comments and responses to those comments can be found below.

Comment and Response Document

2025 IUPs – Comment and Response Document (PDF)

2026 IUPs - Comment and Response Document (Available at a later date)

The DWSRF IUP with attachments and CWSRF IUP with attachments are provided below.

DWSRF IUP with attachments

CWSRF IUP with attachments