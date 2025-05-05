Resources
- Build America, Buy America (BABA) Requirement in Pennsylvania, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) (PDF)
- BABA De Minimis Template (XLSX)
- Build America, Buy America Project Specific Waiver Application for Public Interest, Non-availability and Unreasonable Cost (PDF)
- Build America, Buy America Act Implementation Procedures for EPA Office of Water Federal Financial Assistance Programs (EPA memorandum dated November 3, 2022) (PDF)
- Supplemental Questions and Answers for Build America, Buy America Act Implementation Procedures for Office of Water Federal Financial Assistance Programs (PDF)
- EPA Information Checklist for Waiver Request (PDF)
- EPA Build America, Buy America website
Overview
The Build America, Buy America (BABA) Federal Act requires domestic content procurement preferences for infrastructure projects that are funded in whole or in part with federal financial assistance by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). Effective May 14, 2022, all federally funded infrastructure projects must use iron, steel, manufactured products, and construction materials produced in the United States, with the exception of de minimis items or items for which EPA has approved project specific waivers.
EPA has approved the following general applicability waiver: The Build America, Buy America (BABA) Federal Act requires domestic content procurement preferences for infrastructure projects that are funded in whole or in part with federal financial assistance by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). Effective May 14, 2022, all federally funded infrastructure projects must use iron, steel, manufactured products, and construction materials produced in the United States, with the exception of de minimis items and items for which EPA has approved waivers..
- De Minimis General Applicability Waiver: This covers non-BABA compliant iron and steel products, manufactured products and construction materials used in or incorporated into a project that cumulatively comprise no more than five (5) percent of the total project cost. The list may include iron and steel, manufactured products and/or construction materials known to have been produced outside the United States, items where it is unclear where the item was manufactured, and items too small in cost to be cost-effective to obtain a manufacturer’s certification. DEP has developed a De Minimis Product Template to help funding recipients track compliance with this requirement. No waiver application is necessary.
A List of approved and pending general applicability waivers can be found at: https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf/build-america-buy-america-baba-approved-waivers
In addition, project specific waivers may be used when adequately justified and approved by the EPA:
- Public Interest Waiver: when meeting the waiver requirements may be inconsistent with the public interest.
- Non-availability Waiver: when iron, steel, manufactured products, and construction materials are not produced or available in the United States in sufficient or reasonably available quantity.
- Unreasonable Cost Waiver: when iron, steel, manufactured products, and construction materials will increase the cost of the project by more than 25 percent.
All waiver requests must be submitted to (RA-EPBABA@pa.gov) for review. DEP will submit the request to EPA. Ultimate approval of waiver requests will be determined by EPA.
Contact Us
For further information contact:
Dharmendra Kumar, P.E.
Municipal Finance Section
Division of Municipal Facilities
P.O. Box 8774
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8774
Email: RA-EPBABA@pa.gov
Phone: 717-772-3377
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American Iron and Steel
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Architectural and Engineering Services
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Competitive Construction Procurement
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Cost Effectiveness Analysis
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Davis Bacon
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Disadvantaged Business Enterprises
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Environmental Review
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Fiscal Sustainability Plans
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Green Technologies
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State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plan
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Infrastructure Finance