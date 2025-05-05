Resources

Overview



Applicants for federal funding provided by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure are encouraged to use technologies that save water, energy and have other innovative benefits. The goal is to achieve those environmental benefits as well as save money.

Applicants that demonstrate the use of techniques accepted by the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency as “green” may earn priority points as part of the PENNVEST Drinking Water (PDF) or Wastewater Ranking Framework (PDF) which make it more likely that their project will be selected for funding. The 2012 EPA Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund Green Project Reserve provides definitions and further information on the types of projects that qualify as “green”. DEP has also developed a Summary Table of eligible “green” technologies for an applicant’s use.

Further information can also be obtained at the “Planning Consultation Meetings”. These meetings are held to help potential recipients of PENNVEST funding understand program requirements.