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Overview



The Water Resources Reform and Development Act (WRRDA) passed in June 2014 requires recipients of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund (CWSRF) financial assistance for wastewater treatment infrastructure improvements to develop and implement a Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP). The CWSRF is administered by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). This requirement applies to all complete applications submitted to PENNVEST starting with the January PENNVEST Board application cutoff date of November 12, 2014.



FSPs must contain:

An inventory of critical assets that are part of the treatment works, An evaluation of the condition and performance of inventoried assets, A certification that the recipient has evaluated and will be implementing water and energy conservation efforts as part of the plan, and A plan for maintaining, repairing, and, as necessary, replacing the treatment works and a plan for funding such activities.

The FSP requirement applies only to those assets funded by the CWSRF assistance as part of the project, not the entire wastewater treatment system. The intent of the federal requirement is to encourage recipients of CWSRF financial assistance to manage their physical assets in ways that promote long service life, avoid expensive catastrophic failures and maximize the long-term financial self-sufficiency of the wastewater system.