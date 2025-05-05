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Overview



In order to be eligible for federally-sourced funding, wastewater Architectural and Engineering (A&E) contracts that were executed after October 1, 2014 must satisfy federal procurement rules. The rules are as identified in 40 U.S.C. 1101 et seq. New solicitations, significant contractual amendments (1) and contract renewals initiated on or after the effective date of October 1, 2014 are also subject to this requirement.

The requirements of 40 U.S.C 1101 et seq. are:

Public announcement of the solicitation (e.g., a Request for Qualifications); Evaluation and ranking of the submitted qualifications statements based on established, publicly available criteria (e.g., identified in the solicitation);

Evaluation criteria should be based on demonstrated competence and qualification for the type of professional services required (e.g., past performance, specialized experience, and technical competence in the type of work required); Discussion with at least three firms to consider anticipated concepts and compare alternative methods for furnishing services; Selection of at least three firms considered to be the most highly qualified to provide the services required; Contract negotiation with the most highly qualified firm to determine compensation that is fair and reasonable based on a clear understanding of the project scope, complexity, professional nature, and the estimated value of the services to be rendered; and In the event that a contract cannot be negotiated with the most highly qualified firm, negotiations continue in order of qualification.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) solicitation of A&E firms within the project county and surrounding counties is required to be eligible for federally funded projects. A&E requirement does not apply to DWSRF projects .

A funding applicant should discuss the requirement with their PENNVEST Project Specialist before signing an A/E services contract.

The loan recipient is required to complete the Architectural and Engineering Services Compliance Statement (3850-FM-BCW0517) certifying that the project is in accord with 40 USC 1101 et seq. A/E Procurement Requirement. The form must be submitted to the DEP Central Office at the address listed below prior to the application cut-off date.

Further information can also be obtained at the "Planning Consultation Meetings." These meetings are held to help potential recipients of PENNVEST funding understand program requirements.

(1) States shall determine what constitutes a significant amendment using best professional judgment to analyze increases to both scope and cost of work.

Contact Us



For further information concerning the Architectural and Engineering Services Procurement process, contact:

Dharmendra Kumar

Municipal Finance Section

Municipal Facilities Division

PO Box 8774

Harrisburg, PA 17105-8774

Email: dkumar@pa.gov

Phone: 717-772-3377