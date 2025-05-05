Drought monitoring is a complicated matter and requires careful review of multiple factors (or ‘indicators’). The four most commonly used indicators are precipitation, stream flow, ground water and the Palmer Soil Moisture Index. Each one provides a small part of the picture but considered together can help a hydrologist understand the severity of drought conditions. Below are links that the Drought Coordinator in conjunction with the Drought Task Force uses to help decide a course of action.
USGS Pennsylvania Drought Dashboard
Precipitation
- PA Precipitation (PDF) - This document contains multiple resources regarding rainfall including departures from median values by county.
Stream Flow
Ground Water
Palmer Soil Moisture Index
- National Map
- Tabular
- Long Term Monthly Conditions
- Precipitation Required to End Drought in One to Twelve Months
Additional Indicators and Tools
- New York City Reservoir Storage
- Counties with Burn Bans
- National Drought Mitigation Center
- National Standardized Precipitation Index
- US Drought Monitor
- NDMC's Drought Impact Reporter
- National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS)
Related Government Links
Contact
Jason Minnich
Commonwealth Drought Coordinator
jaminnich@pa.gov
Questions from media:
Email ra-epnews@pa.gov
Questions from all others:
Email: droughtinfo@pa.gov
Phone: 717-772-4048