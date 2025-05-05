Drought monitoring is a complicated matter and requires careful review of multiple factors (or ‘indicators’). The four most commonly used indicators are precipitation, stream flow, ground water and the Palmer Soil Moisture Index. Each one provides a small part of the picture but considered together can help a hydrologist understand the severity of drought conditions. Below are links that the Drought Coordinator in conjunction with the Drought Task Force uses to help decide a course of action.





USGS Pennsylvania Drought Dashboard



Precipitation

PA Precipitation (PDF) - This document contains multiple resources regarding rainfall including departures from median values by county.



Stream Flow



Ground Water



Palmer Soil Moisture Index



Additional Indicators and Tools



Related Government Links