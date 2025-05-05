Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Drought monitoring is a complicated matter and requires careful review of multiple factors (or ‘indicators’). The four most commonly used indicators are precipitation, stream flow, ground water and the Palmer Soil Moisture Index. Each one provides a small part of the picture but considered together can help a hydrologist understand the severity of drought conditions. Below are links that the Drought Coordinator in conjunction with the Drought Task Force uses to help decide a course of action.


    USGS Pennsylvania Drought Dashboard


    Precipitation

    • PA Precipitation (PDF) - This document contains multiple resources regarding rainfall including departures from median values by county.


    Stream Flow


    Ground Water


    Palmer Soil Moisture Index


    Additional Indicators and Tools


    Related Government Links

    Contact

    Jason Minnich
    Commonwealth Drought Coordinator
    jaminnich@pa.gov

    Questions from media:
    Email ra-epnews@pa.gov

    Questions from all others:
    Email: droughtinfo@pa.gov
    Phone: 717-772-4048