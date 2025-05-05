Open the Pennsylvania County Burn Bans Map in a new window.

If you plan to burn,​​ be sure ​to check with your local authorities to confirm burning is permitted.

Local municipalities and county offices may have additional burning restrictions or ban information.

County Burn Bans

County burn bans on open burning can be put in place at the request of the district fire warden (usually the district forester), after at least 10 fire chiefs or 50 percent of the fire chiefs in the county, whichever is less, recommend and request the imposition of a temporary countywide burn ban on open fires.

Any burn ban imposed under this section (Act 1995-52) shall remain in effect for no more than 30 days.

County commissioners, upon recommendation of the district forester, may extend the ban for up to an additional 30 days.

State Lands Burn Bans



State agencies can enact burn bans on lands they manage, including state forests, state parks, and state game lands.

State Forest Lands: Fires in fire rings and fireplaces are prohibited from March 1 through May 25 and when the forest-fire danger is determined by the Department to be high, very high, or extreme.

Statewide Burn Bans

Statewide bans must be implemented by a Governor’s proclamation.

State bans prohibit smoking of tobacco in any form and building of camp fires or burning of brush and other debris within woodlands or within 200 feet of woodlands within any county of the Commonwealth.

Wildfire Danger Ratings

The most recent observed conditions and a short term forecast are posted daily ​on the Wildfire​ page under the Wildfire Danger Maps heading.