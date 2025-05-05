The use of propane or gas stoves, charcoal briquette grills, or the use of tobacco in any form is not covered under county burn bans.
Unless stated otherwise in a State Lands Burn Ban (see below) or by federal authorities, campfires are allowed in the fire rings that confine and contain the campfire in a designated state, federal, or Commonwealth licensed campground.
Burn Bans Currently in Place in Pennsylvania
If you plan to burn, be sure to check with your local authorities to confirm burning is permitted.
Local municipalities and county offices may have additional burning restrictions or ban information.
County Burn Bans
County burn bans on open burning can be put in place at the request of the district fire warden (usually the district forester), after at least 10 fire chiefs or 50 percent of the fire chiefs in the county, whichever is less, recommend and request the imposition of a temporary countywide burn ban on open fires.
Any burn ban imposed under this section (Act 1995-52) shall remain in effect for no more than 30 days.
County commissioners, upon recommendation of the district forester, may extend the ban for up to an additional 30 days.
State Lands Burn Bans
State agencies can enact burn bans on lands they manage, including state forests, state parks, and state game lands.
- State Forest Lands: Fires in fire rings and fireplaces are prohibited from March 1 through May 25 and when the forest-fire danger is determined by the Department to be high, very high, or extreme.
Statewide Burn Bans
Statewide bans must be implemented by a Governor’s proclamation.
State bans prohibit smoking of tobacco in any form and building of camp fires or burning of brush and other debris within woodlands or within 200 feet of woodlands within any county of the Commonwealth.
Wildfire Danger Ratings
The most recent observed conditions and a short term forecast are posted daily on the Wildfire page under the Wildfire Danger Maps heading.
Additional Information
U.S. Forest Service Active Fire Mapping
Understanding Wildfire Danger Ratings (PDF)
Questions?
For general information on wildland fire, contact the DCNR Bureau of Forestry.