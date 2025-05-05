The following changes were made after the Commonwealth Drought Task Force met on June 29, 2026:
- Counties with drought declaration worsened from Watch to Warning: Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh
Recovery in southeastern Pennsylvania has been limited, and some areas continue to worsen. Several counties that showed improvement last month have shown declines. For this reason, we are recommending expanding the Drought Warning to four additional counties bordering the southeastern region.
Many areas of Pennsylvania still need significant recovery, so Drought Watch and Drought Warning declarations remain in effect for many other counties.
Other areas of the Commonwealth may also be experiencing localized drought issues. Residents should always follow information they receive from their local water supplier. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents to continue conservation measures. Residents are encouraged to voluntarily conserve nonessential water use.
See current conservation measures applied by public water suppliers below.
The following changes were made after the Commonwealth Drought Task Force met on May 29, 2026:
Counties returned to Normal status: Carbon, Huntingdon, Juniata, Monroe, Pike, and Schuylkill
Counties with drought status improved from Warning to Watch: Adams
Conditions have improved in southern Pennsylvania. However, there is still significant recovery needed in many areas of Pennsylvania, which is why Watch and Warning Declarations continue in many counties.
Other areas of the Commonwealth may also be experiencing localized drought issues. Residents should always follow information they receive from their local water supplier. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents to continue conservation measures. Residents are encouraged to voluntarily conserve nonessential water use.
The following changes were made after the Commonwealth Drought Task Force met on April 27, 2026:
- Counties returned to Normal status: Allegheny, Bradford, Cambria, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Somerset, Union, Venango, Washington
- Counties with drought status improved from Warning to Watch: Berks, Lancaster, and Lehigh
Conditions have improved across western Pennsylvania. However, there is still significant recovery needed in many areas of Pennsylvania, and why Watch and Warning Declarations continue in many counties.
Other areas of the Commonwealth may also be experiencing localized drought issues. Residents should always follow information they receive from their local water supplier. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents to continue conservation measures. Residents are encouraged to voluntarily conserve nonessential water use.
20 counties currently in Drought Watch: Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Carbon, Dauphin, Delaware, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, and York
5 counties currently in Drought Warning: Adams, Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, and Fulton
42 counties currently in Normal Status: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Venango, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, and Wyoming
After the latest meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, several changes were made to the prior drought declaration.
- The following counties have returned to a Normal Drought Status: Beaver, Butler, Jefferson, Tioga
- The following counties have had their drought status improved from Warning to Watch: Carbon, Huntington, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Northampton, Perry, Schuylkill, Union
These updates bring the total number of counties under Drought Watch to 39. The counties currently in Drought Watch are Allegheny, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Cambria,Carbon, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Huntington, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Juniata, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Union, Venango, Washington, and York. There are currently 8 counties under Drought Warning. The counties currently in Drought Warning are Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, Lehigh.
These changes reflect improving conditions across Pennsylvania. While conditions are improving there is still significant recovery needed in many areas of the Commonwealth, which is why Watch and Warning Declarations continue in many counties.
After the January 8, 2026, meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, several changes were made to the prior drought declaration.
- The following counties have been issued a Drought Watch: Berks, Bedford, Chester, Cumberland, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Luzerne, Mifflin, and Snyder.
- Fulton County has been elevated to Drought Warning status.
- The following counties have returned to Normal conditions: Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, and Warren.
These updates bring the total number of counties under Drought Watch to 40. The counties currently in Drought Watch are: Adams, Beaver, Bedford, Berks, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Washington. Fulton County is in Drought Warning.
These changes reflect the varied precipitation patterns and uneven groundwater recovery observed across Pennsylvania. While some regions have benefited from increased rainfall over the past several months and improved streamflow, others—particularly in the south-central and eastern parts of the Commonwealth—continue to experience declining groundwater levels and persistent precipitation deficits.
After the December 4, 2025, meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, a Drought Watch has been issued for 8 counties in the Commonwealth.
Adams, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Pike, and Union counties are now under a drought watch.
This brings the total number of counties under Drought Watch to 37
The total list of counties in Drought Watch include: Adams, Beaver, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Franklin, Fulton, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lawrence, Lehigh, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Monroe, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Somerset, Tioga, Union, Venango, Warren, and Washington.
Other areas of the Commonwealth may also be experiencing localized drought issues.
Residents should always pay attention to any information they receive from their local water supplier. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents to continue conservation measures.
The Department always encourages residents to voluntarily conserve nonessential water use.
See the list below for current conservation measures applied by public water suppliers as well as some water conservation tips.
After the October 10, 2025 meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, a Drought Watch has been issued for 4 counties in the Commonwealth.
Carbon, Franklin, Fulton, and Juniata Counties are now under a drought watch.
This brings the total number of counties under Drought Watch to 29
The total list of counties in Drought Watch include: Beaver, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Franklin, Fulton, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Schuylkill, Somerset, Tioga, Venango, Warren, and Washington
Other areas of the Commonwealth may also be experiencing localized drought issues.
Residents should always pay attention to any information they receive from their local water supplier. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents to continue conservation measures.
The Department always encourages residents to voluntarily conserve nonessential water use.
See the list below for current conservation measures applied by public water suppliers as well as some water conservation tips.
After the September 29, 2025, meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, a drought watch has been issued for 25 counties in the Commonwealth.
Beaver, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Schuylkill, Somerset, Tioga, Venango, Warren, Washington Counties are now under a drought watch.
Other areas of the Commonwealth may also be experiencing localized drought issues.
Residents should always pay attention to any information they receive from their local water supplier. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents to continue conservation measures.
The Department always encourages residents to voluntarily conserve nonessential water use.
See the list below for current conservation measures applied by public water suppliers as well as some water conservation tips.
After the July 2, 2025, meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, a drought watch has been lifted for the remaining eight counties that were previously in a drought watch.
Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Delaware, Franklin, Lehigh, Philadelphia and Washington Counties all returned to a normal status.
While all of the Commonwealth has officially returned to a normal status concerning drought, there may be pockets of the Commonwealth that continue to experience a slow recovery. The drought conditions in late 2024 were significant and in some areas were the driest on record since 2002.
Residents should always pay attention to any information they receive from their local water supplier. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents to continue conservation measures.
The Department always encourages residents to conserve water.
See the list below for current conservation measures applied by public water suppliers as well as some water conservation tips.
After the June 9, 2025, meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, a drought watch has been lifted for twenty-one counties but remains in place for seven counties. Additionally, one county improved from drought warning to watch.
Adams, Allegheny, Bucks, Carbon, Columbia, Dauphin, Fayette, Greene, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Luzerne, Montgomery, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Pike, Schuylkill, and York Counties returned to normal status.
Chester, Cumberland, Delaware, Franklin, Lehigh, Philadelphia and Washington Counties remain in drought watch. Berks County’s status improved from drought warning to watch status.
The eight counties that remain in drought watch are still seeing groundwater levels that have not returned to normal levels for this time of year, based on long-term monitoring of observation wells. The slow recovery of the groundwater levels is largely due to the significant drought conditions in late 2024, which were some of the driest on record since 2002. Additionally, areas with certain types of geology can take longer for water to move through the ground to enter groundwater and raise well levels. These two factors explain why some counties remain in drought watch even though we have received above average rainfall in May of 2025. Green grass and streams flowing at normal or above average rates don’t always mean groundwater has recovered. This is why DEP uses multiple measures when making a recommendation to change a counties drought status.
Residents on drought watch are encouraged, but not required, to voluntarily reduce their water use by five to ten percent.
Residents should always pay attention to any information they receive from their local water supplier. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions.
See the list below for current conservation measures applied by public water suppliers as well as some water conservation tips.
After the April 2, 2025, meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force a drought watch has been lifted for six counties but remains in place for twenty-seven counties.
Beaver, Butler, Clearfield, Indiana, Somerset, and Westmoreland Counties have returned to normal status.
Adams, Allegheny, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Washington, and York Counties remain in drought watch.
Schuylkill County’s status has been changed from drought warning to drought watch.
Drought warning will continue for Berks County.
Residents on drought warning are encouraged to reduce their individual water use by 10 to 15 percent, or a reduction of six to nine gallons of water per day.
Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions.
Residents on drought watch are encouraged, but not required, to voluntarily reduce their water use by five to ten percent.
See the list below for current conservation measures applied by public water suppliers as well as some water conservation tips.
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DEP Declares Drought Conditions in 25 Counties (10/6/2025)
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Pennsylvania Declares Drought Conditions in 35 Counties (11/1/24)
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Drought Watch/Warning Lifted for 8 Counties, All counties now back to Normal Status (3/6/24)
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Drought Watch Lifted for Eight Counties, Six Counties in Drought Watch, Two Counties Remain in Drought Warning (1/26/24)
- January 2, 2024 Drought Watch Letter (PDF)
- October 30, 2023 Drought Watch Letter (PDF)
- October 6, 2023 Drought Warning Letter (PDF)
- June 21, 2023 Drought Watch Letter (PDF)
- September 15, 2022 Drought Watch Letter (PDF)
- January 19, 2021 Drought Watch and Drought Warning Letter (PDF)
- November 9, 2020 Drought Watch and Drought Warning Letter (PDF)
- October 9, 2020 Drought Watch and Drought Warning Letter (PDF)
- September 21, 2020 Drought Watch and Drought Warning Letter (PDF)
- August 31, 2020 Letter to Public Water Suppliers (PDF)
- December 21, 2016 Letter to Public Water Suppliers (PDF)
- November 8, 2016 Letter to Public Water Suppliers (PDF)
- September 8, 2016 Letter to Public Water Suppliers (PDF)
- August 11, 2016 Letter to Public Water Suppliers (PDF)
Questions?
Jason Minnich
Commonwealth Drought Coordinator
jaminnich@pa.gov
Questions from media:
Email ra-epnews@pa.gov
Questions from all others:
Email: droughtinfo@pa.gov
Phone: 717-772-4048