The following changes were made after the Commonwealth Drought Task Force met on June 29, 2026:

Counties with drought declaration worsened from Watch to Warning: Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh

Recovery in southeastern Pennsylvania has been limited, and some areas continue to worsen. Several counties that showed improvement last month have shown declines. For this reason, we are recommending expanding the Drought Warning to four additional counties bordering the southeastern region.

Many areas of Pennsylvania still need significant recovery, so Drought Watch and Drought Warning declarations remain in effect for many other counties.

Other areas of the Commonwealth may also be experiencing localized drought issues. Residents should always follow information they receive from their local water supplier. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents to continue conservation measures. Residents are encouraged to voluntarily conserve nonessential water use.

See current conservation measures applied by public water suppliers below.