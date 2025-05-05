Submit Hazardous Waste (HW) Quarterly Reports & Fees

Overview
Hazardous Waste Transporters operating in PA are subject to quarterly reporting and fee requirements per 25 Pa Code §§ 263a.23 & 263a.24.
Treatment, Storage, Disposal (TSD) Facilities located in PA are subject to quarterly reporting and fee requirements per 25 Pa Code §§ 264a.78 & 264a.79.
All quarterly reports and associated fees must be submitted on or before the twentieth (20th) of the month following calendar quarters ending March, June, September and December.
|
Reporting Quarter
|
Due Date
|
Q1
|
January 1st – March 31st
|
April 20th
|
Q2
|
April 1st – June 30th
|
July 20th
|
Q3
|
July 1st – September 30th
|
October 20th
|
Q4
|
October 1st – December 31st
|
January 20th
If this date falls on a weekend or state holiday, the report is due the next business day.
Failure to submit the quarterly reports and associated fees by the due date may result in enforcement action, including but not limited to Notices of Violation (NOVs) and civil penalties.
Reports
Quarterly reports reflect the tons of hazardous waste managed by a Transporter or TSD Facility within the reporting quarter. Hazardous waste is reported based on information from the hazardous waste manifests.
Hazardous waste is converted to tons for PA reporting using the following conversion rates:
- 1 cubic yard = 1 ton
- 2,000 pounds = 1 ton
- 1 gallon = 8 pounds
- 1 kilogram = 2.2 pounds
- 1 liter = 2.1 pounds
- 0.91 metric ton = 1 ton
Tons should be reported by manifest line and rounded to the nearest tenth (0.1) of a ton.
If no hazardous waste was handled in PA during the quarter, a report is still required, but fees will not be assessed.
Online Reporting
Online reporting is available via the RFC Online module of GreenPort.
Reporting through RFC Online/GreenPort is highly recommended because it allows for immediate submission. Additionally, Transporters and TSD Facilities can upload data from electronic tracking systems into RFC Online/GreenPort by following our Upload Guidelines.
To use the RFC Online/GreenPort online reporting platform:
1. Register for an account on GreenPort.
2. Complete the RFC Online Authorization Form and email it to ra-epelectronicreporting@pa.gov.
Once authorized, you will be provided a detailed guide on how to submit your quarterly reports online.
We suggest multiple users for each Transporter or TSD Facility request access. Each individual needs their own account. Sharing accounts is not permitted.
Reporting by Mail
While electronic submission is preferred, paper forms are also available:
Hazardous Waste Transporters:
General Instructions for Transporter Paper Report Submissions
Quarterly Operations and Fee Report - 2560-FM-BWM0055G
Quarterly Manifest Summary Report - 2560-FM-BWM0055H
Treatment, Storage, or Disposal (TSD) Facilities:
General Instructions for TSD Facility Paper Report Submissions
Quarterly Operations and Fee Report - 2560-FM-BWM0055D
Quarterly Manifest Summary Report - 2560-FM-BWM0055E
Quarterly Host Municipality Benefit Fee Report - 2500-FM-BWM0055O
Quarterly hazardous waste reports should be mailed to:
PA DEP Bureau of Waste Management
Division of Reporting and Fee Collection
400 Market St.
P.O. Box 8550
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8550
Email and Public Upload are not acceptable submission methods for paper reports. If you choose to complete a paper report, it must be physically mailed to the Department and contain original wet signatures. We cannot accept photocopies or scans.
The postmark date is considered the date submitted for paper reports sent by mail.
Reportable Hazardous Waste
Transporters
Manifested hazardous waste transported to or from a location within this Commonwealth is reportable to PA. Each of the following are considered a separate transportation activity that is subject to PA quarterly reporting:
- Transport to a location within PA from a location out-of-state.
- Transport from a location within PA to a location out-of-state.
- Transport from one location to another within PA.
The following wastes should not be reported to PA:
- Onsite shipments of hazardous waste.
- Hazardous waste shipments through PA not originating from or destined for a location within PA.
- Manifested waste that is not a regulated hazardous waste in PA (i.e. - PCBs, infectious, and chemotherapeutic wastes).
- Manifested waste that is not a federal hazardous waste (i.e. – universal wastes).
TSD Facilities
Manifested hazardous waste received by a PA TSD Facility is reportable to PA. In general, if the manifest is required to be uploaded to the federal e-Manifest database, it should also be reported to PA.
Do not report manifested waste that is not a regulated hazardous waste in PA (i.e. - PCBs, infectious, and chemotherapeutic wastes) or manifested waste that is not federal hazardous waste (i.e. – universal wastes).
For other reporting requirements and exemptions, see 25 Pa Code §§ 264a.78 & 264a.79.
Fees
PA Hazardous Waste Quarterly Fees are assessed per ton of hazardous waste handled and are based on the management method of the waste.
For Transporters, reportable waste transported to be recycled is charged a fee of $1.50 per ton. Waste transported to be treated, stored, incinerated or otherwise disposed of (not recycled) is charged a fee of $3.00 per ton.
For TSD Facilities, managed hazardous waste is subject to the fees below:
|
Management Method
|
Quarterly Waste Management Fee
(per ton)
|
Treatment
|
$5.00
|
Storage
|
$2.00
|
Disposal
|
$12.00
|
Incineration
|
$5.00
|
Recycle
|
No Fee
For waste managed using multiple methods, only the highest applicable fee is assessed for that waste.
No fees are assessed for the transport or management of hazardous waste derived from the cleanup of a site under the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Act, the Federal Superfund Act, Title II of the Solid Waste Disposal Act (42 U.S.C.A. § § 6901—6987). This type of waste should be included in the quarterly report as “Exempt Cleanup” waste. If exempt waste is managed in a quarter, email documentation of the exempt activity to ra-epelectronicreporting@pa.gov upon report submission.
Online Payment
Quarterly fees can be paid online via credit card or Telecheck/ACH via our Public Upload payment platform.
When submitting a payment online, ensure the Submission Type is “Hazardous Waste Transporter Quarterly Fees” for Transporters or “Hazardous Waste Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility Quarterly Fees” for TSD Facilities. The Permit #/Project # is your EPA ID. The signed 55G or 55D should be attached to the submission.
As of May 1st, 2026 credit card payments include a 2% processing fee in addition to the hazardous waste quarterly fees. Telecheck/ACH payments are not charged a processing fee.
Paying by Mail
Payments are also accepted via paper check. The check must be accompanied by the 55G or 55D summary page. Checks that cannot be clearly attributed to a Transporter or TSD Facility will be returned to sender and the payment will not be considered submitted.
Checks should be made payable to “Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund” and mailed to:
PA DEP Bureau of Waste Management
Division of Reporting and Fee Collection
400 Market St.
PO Box 8550
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8550
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Yes. A report must be filed even if your company did not handled hazardous waste during the quarter. Only the summary page (55G or 55D) needs to be submitted.
Indicate that no hazardous waste was handled in the quarter by checking the box under Section A. General Information.
Failure to submit a report, even if no waste was handled in a quarter, may result enforcements including but not limited to Notices of Violation (NOVs) and civil penalties.
No. As long as you submitted your report via the RFC Online module of GreenPort and you received a confirmation email that your submission was complete, you do not need to print and mail a copy of the RFC Online/GreenPort report. The date you submitted via RFC Online/GreenPort is the submission date for your report.
We cannot accept scanned paper report forms submitted through Public Upload or email. If you choose to use the paper forms instead of the RFC Online reporting module in GreenPort, then you must mail the original signed form to the Department. The postmark date for mailed documents is considered the submission date for your report.
No. We cannot accept scanned paper report forms. If you choose to use the paper forms instead of the RFC Online reporting module in GreenPort, then you must physically mail the original signed form to the Department. The postmark date for mailed documents is considered the submission date for your report.
All successful submissions through RFC Online/GreenPort will receive an automated email confirming the report was submitted.
Log on to RFC Online/GreenPort and check the Report Status.
If the status is “In Progress” there are still additional submission steps that need to be completed. Once report is fully submitted, you will receive a confirmation email.
If the status is “Process Completed”, please email ra-epelectronicreporting@pa.gov for assistance.
Yes. If you know that the amount of hazardous waste handled during the quarter will not change, then you may submit your quarterly report and fees at any time.
For example, if you know you will not be transporting waste in PA during the month of March, you can submit your Q1 report and the associated fees at the end of February.
When multiple transporters are involved in a single interstate shipment:
- The first transporter picking up the shipment from a PA generator pays the fees for shipments to an out-of-state designated facility.
- The final transporter delivering a shipment from an out-of-state generator to a designated facility in PA pays the transportation fees.
For shipments within PA (from a PA generator to a PA designated facility), the fees are paid by the transporter delivering the hazardous waste to the designated facility.
If fewer than 10 manifests were accidentally excluded from the last quarter’s report, you may include them on the next quarter’s report.
If more than 10 manifests, contact ra-epelectronicreporting@pa.gov for an electronic addendum.
In the Hazardous Waste Report Management Method Codes section of each Uniform Hazardous Waste Manifest, the management method codes are listed for each waste line.
The EPA’s list of Management Method Codes can be found at: Management Method
For PA reporting, all management method codes that fall under the category of Reclamation and Recovery are considered recycled wastes.
Hazardous waste transported from a VSQG should be reported to PA if:
- The VSQG is located in PA or the waste will be delivered to a PA designated facility; AND
- The manifest has been uploaded to the EPA’s national hazardous waste manifest database (e-Manifest).
Each manifested transportation event to or from a hazardous waste handler in PA is considered a discreet activity and will need to be reported and paid separately.
Therefore, if waste is rejected and remanifested, then the new manifest will also need to be reported to PA.
For these new manifests, the TSD Facility will be the generator and the original generator who the waste is being returned to is the designated facility. The waste should be reported as TSDI waste in the quarterly report.
An Authorized Representative for the purposes of PA DEP Hazardous Waste Reporting is any employee or manager within the facility whose job responsibilities include hazardous waste management.
On the RFC Online Authorization form, the person requesting access may sign as their own Authorized Representative.