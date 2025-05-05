Submit Hazardous Waste (HW) Quarterly Reports & Fees

Hazardous Waste Transporters operating in PA are subject to quarterly reporting and fee requirements per 25 Pa Code §§ 263a.23 & 263a.24.

Treatment, Storage, Disposal (TSD) Facilities located in PA are subject to quarterly reporting and fee requirements per 25 Pa Code §§ 264a.78 & 264a.79.

All quarterly reports and associated fees must be submitted on or before the twentieth (20th) of the month following calendar quarters ending March, June, September and December.

Reporting Quarter Due Date Q1 January 1st – March 31st April 20th Q2 April 1st – June 30th July 20th Q3 July 1st – September 30th October 20th Q4 October 1st – December 31st January 20th

If this date falls on a weekend or state holiday, the report is due the next business day.

Failure to submit the quarterly reports and associated fees by the due date may result in enforcement action, including but not limited to Notices of Violation (NOVs) and civil penalties.