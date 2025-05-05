Wind

Wind power is another form of energy production that generates a predictable amount of electricity without creating emissions. Wind power allows for electric generation throughout the day-night cycle if in the right place.

While wind power is possible in much of PA, the most worthwhile sites for wind are limited to specific parts of Appalachia and the shores of Lake Erie.

Some places have seen limited urban adoption through small vertical wind turbines, which can be fitted into far more circumstances, albeit with smaller production capacity.

For more information on wind in PA, see the wind section in Renewables | Department of Environmental Protection | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

For more information on where wind is most suited for in PA, see WINDExchange: Wind Energy in Pennsylvania

Hydro

Hydropower has been providing energy for people since long before electricity was harnessed. A micro-hydropower system – hydropower generation of under 100 kw - can provide extra wattage from waterways with consistent flow. Larger on-site hydro projects may also be possible, if a facility’s site has the right conditions.

Hydropower is bound by the specific environment of each site more than other generation types, but understanding if hydropower is a feasible option is possible from the very beginning of planning. Building a hydropower project with a dam or low-head dam (weir) involves navigating robust environmental impact regulations that run-of-the-river hydropower projects do not involve.

For more information, see: Types of Hydropower Plants | Department of Energy

Nuclear

An emerging option for microgrids is nuclear power. There are several small nuclear reactor – or microreactor – designs that have been built, and small modular reactors (SMRs) have also been deployed. Nuclear power is carbon-free and buildable at any site, producing extremely reliable energy in a highly controlled manner.

Nuclear power also comes with many responsibilities and regulations to keep operations safe, and any plans to use nuclear power in a microgrid must include solid plans to operate the nuclear generator correctly.

For more information, see: Microreactor Technology at Idaho National Laboratory Overview - Idaho National Laboratory

Other Options

There are more ways to produce energy on-site, and technology is always advancing to make different modes more feasible. Facility’s looking to produce its own energy is not bound by the options presented above.

Whether it’s looking at the above power sources in different formats, smaller parts of the energy sector like renewable biofuels and biomass, or interest in new power sources, microgrids can be designed from the very beginning with a unique loadout that suits a facility best.