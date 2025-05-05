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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    The Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority (PEDA or Authority) is an independent public financing authority capable of awarding grants, loans, and loan guarantees to finance clean, advanced energy projects in Pennsylvania. PEDA’s mission is to expand opportunities for innovation in the development of Pennsylvania's clean, diverse, indigenous energy resources and thereby to make contributions to energy conservation, energy efficiency, resiliency, and economic development. PEDA leverages public and private capital to fund projects that meet energy and energy efficiency needs of residents, business owners, schools, nonprofits, and more.  More information about PEDA’s current financial assistance opportunities is available by visiting PEDA’s Energy Accelerator Program website.
     

    Authority

    PEDA was created by the Act of December 14, 1982 (P.L. 1213, No. 280), as amended, codified at 71 P.S. § 720.1 et seq., and that was revitalized through an April 8, 2004, Executive Order.
     

    Energy Development Plan

    PEDA is charged with the development and implementation of an Energy Development Plan (Plan). This Plan articulates the Authority’s energy policy goals and outlines a plan to allocate financial and technical assistance to achieve its mission. Through the implementation of this plan, the Authority will foster the development of a robust, clean energy sector that provides reliable, cost-effective energy, minimizes harmful environmental impacts, supports economic growth, and mitigates climate change.

    The 2025 Energy Development Plan is available here.
     

    Board of Directors

    The Authority is governed by a 19-member Board of Directors, consisting of six ex-officio members, four legislative members, and nine gubernatorial appointees. The Board of Directors meets on a quarterly basis, and their meetings are open to the public. Information for upcoming and previous meetings is provided below.

    Upcoming Board Meetings

    • November 16, 2026

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    Meeting ID: 245 573 678 462 58
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    +1 267-332-8737,,407646752# United States, Philadelphia
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    Phone conference ID: 407 646 752#

     

    Past Board Meetings

    Contact PEDA

    General Correspondence:
    DEP-EPO-PEDA
    RCSOB-3rd Floor
    P.O. Box 8772
    Harrisburg , PA , 17105-8772
    Phone: 717-783-8411
    Email: ra-peda@pa.gov
     

    PEDA Staff

    • Abbey Cadden – PEDA Executive Director, acadden@pa.gov or 717-787-4936
    • Alayna Schmeider – Energy Program Specialist, aschmeider@pa.gov or 717-783-0908
    • Vijay Teru – Senior Civil Engineer, viteru@pa.gov, or 717- 425-7515
    • Greg Smith - Energy Program Specialist, smitgreg@pa.gov or 717-772-5842

    If you are interested in receiving an announcement notice regarding future PEDA financial assistance opportunities, please complete the PEDA Grant Announcement Mailing List form. All items marked with an asterisk (*) are required.

    PEDA Success Stories

    PEDA grants resulted in dozens of innovative, advanced, energy projects that have helped Pennsylvania businesses, schools and universities, and local governments reduce their energy consumption and costs as well as expand operations. Successful 2014 PEDA projects have been completed throughout all parts of the state and highlight how they're continuing to generate clean energy, save energy and help Pennsylvania's environment. Please see our Data Map for more information on these successful projects.