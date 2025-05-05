The Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority (PEDA or Authority) is an independent public financing authority capable of awarding grants, loans, and loan guarantees to finance clean, advanced energy projects in Pennsylvania. PEDA’s mission is to expand opportunities for innovation in the development of Pennsylvania's clean, diverse, indigenous energy resources and thereby to make contributions to energy conservation, energy efficiency, resiliency, and economic development. PEDA leverages public and private capital to fund projects that meet energy and energy efficiency needs of residents, business owners, schools, nonprofits, and more. More information about PEDA’s current financial assistance opportunities is available by visiting PEDA’s Energy Accelerator Program website.



Authority

PEDA was created by the Act of December 14, 1982 (P.L. 1213, No. 280), as amended, codified at 71 P.S. § 720.1 et seq., and that was revitalized through an April 8, 2004, Executive Order.



Energy Development Plan

PEDA is charged with the development and implementation of an Energy Development Plan (Plan). This Plan articulates the Authority’s energy policy goals and outlines a plan to allocate financial and technical assistance to achieve its mission. Through the implementation of this plan, the Authority will foster the development of a robust, clean energy sector that provides reliable, cost-effective energy, minimizes harmful environmental impacts, supports economic growth, and mitigates climate change.

The 2025 Energy Development Plan is available here.



Board of Directors

The Authority is governed by a 19-member Board of Directors, consisting of six ex-officio members, four legislative members, and nine gubernatorial appointees. The Board of Directors meets on a quarterly basis, and their meetings are open to the public. Information for upcoming and previous meetings is provided below.

Upcoming Board Meetings

November 16, 2026

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