From this page, you will be able to explore Pennsylvania energy data and, energy projects on a variety of maps. The PA Energy Office has been housed in the Department of Environmental Protection since 1996. A variety of funding opportunities have been provided to Commonwealth businesses, institutions, local governments and even directly to citizens to assist with renewable energy projects, alternative fuels, and energy efficiency. Some of this has been in the form of grants and rebates, while other opportunities have been made available as low-interest funding in conjunction with partners. These projects have leveraged private capital, spurring economic growth and development, while saving energy and protecting the environment.

In mapping our projects – and some managed by Pennsylvania partners – we want to ensure that the user can locate useful data. Explore our interactive maps below to learn more.

Please keep in mind that location data may be from mailing addresses rather than GPS coordinates. For fueling stations, we recommend contacting the individual stations to confirm location, accessibility, and hours of operation. Some of these projects may have changed owners over time or the systems may have been modified. Also, many of these projects are on private property or not publicly accessible property. Contact the property owner if you are looking for additional information.

Find out more about the Green Energy Loan Fund (GELF), the revolving loan fund that has lent over $17 million to projects across Pennsylvania, at our Story Map.



Additionally, here are maps from our partners that provide some of the information you may be looking for:

Alternative Fuels Station Locator:

The US DOE maintains the Alternative Fuels Data Center and a national alternative fuels map.

Solar Installations:

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) lists major solar projects.

Wind Installations:

St. Francis University maintains a PA specific wind map through their Institute for Energy.