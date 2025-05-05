Energy Funding and Assistance Resources

Energy Funding and Assistance Finder Tool
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) partnered with a contractor, Fourth Economy, to develop the Energy Funding and Assistance Finder (XLSX) to assist communities and organizations in identifying opportunities to receive funding and technical assistance for energy projects that can help to reduce pollution, lower bills, and drive the adoption of new, clean, and efficient technologies.
The EFAF tool compiles resources that can support the development of proposals to access opportunities available through the Investment in Infrastructure and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), as well as other opportunities. This includes both the various funding programs and technical assistance resources available for communities to apply for, (Funding Opportunities tab) as well as an accounting and assessment of the many web tools and resources published by various organizations to support in the search and pursuit of such opportunities (Resources Hub tab).
While DEP strives to keep the Energy Funding and Assistance Finder updated on a rolling basis, DEP does not guarantee that every available resource is listed, or that all information is current. DEP also cannot guarantee eligibility of, or award to, any organization.
For further information and questions, or to suggest a resource to be added to this list, please contact: RA-EPO_IIJA-IRA@pa.gov.
Additional Factsheets
For printable factsheets of incentives for individuals and businesses, please see the Energy Programs Office’s GreenPort site. (disponible en español)
Clean Energy Opportunity Spotlight (CEOS) Series
In these monthly virtual conversations, EPO will bring participants need-to-know information about an exciting array of funding and technical assistance programs designed to help Pennsylvania’s homes, municipalities, and non-profits thrive in a diversified, affordable clean energy future. Through this series, participants have the opportunity to connect with program experts and former and current participants to ask questions and spur future ideas and conversations about how EPO programs can benefit you or your organization, with the goal of supporting efforts to implement projects in your communities.
Upcoming Spotlights
- Get Solar Smart for Your Building with PA Solar Center
Thursday, July 30, 2026, at Noon
Register Here
Join us to learn about PA Solar Center's GET Solar Program! GET Solar is a streamlined process that instills organizations and communities with confidence in the process of going solar by using trusted tools and resources that connect organizations to qualified professionals making the process straightforward and simple.
2026 Spotlight Series
June Clean Energy Opportunity Spotlight: Technical Assistance for Community Energy and Resilience (TACER) Program
May Clean Energy Opportunity Spotlight: Go green and Save on Energy Bills with Solar for Your Home
Clean Energy Opportunity Spotlight: Modernizing HVAC Systems and Saving Money with Ground-source Heat Pumps
Clean Energy Opportunity Spotlight: A Resilient Future with Pennsylvania's Climate Action Plan
Clean Energy Opportunity Spotlight: Upgrading Your Commercial Property with C PACE
Previous Spotlights
Clean Energy Opportunity Spotlight Series: Changes to Clean Energy Tax Credits
Clean Energy Opportunity Spotlight Series: PA Industrial Energy Assessment Program
Clean Energy Opportunity Spotlight Series: Energy Savings for Your Home
Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania - RISE PA -
Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant
Clean Energy Opportunity Spotlight Series: MORE Implementation
Greening Your Community with the Local Climate Action Plan (LCAP) and Shared Energy Manager (SEM) Programs
Funding Your Clean Energy Projects with Direct Pay
Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act’s “elective pay” (often called “direct pay”) provisions, tax-exempt and governmental entities will, for the first time, be able to receive a payment equal to the full value of tax credits for building qualifying clean energy projects. Unlike competitive grant and loan programs, in which applicants may not receive an award, direct pay allows entities to get their payment if they meet the requirements for both direct pay and the underlying tax credit.
Meeting Home Energy Needs with the Weatherization Assistance Program
The Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development assists low-income families who lacked resources to invest in energy efficiency. In this session, WAP staff explain this program, how to access it, and additional related funding and resources to help make PA homes safe and efficient.
Low-Income Energy Assistance Programs with the PA Public Utility Commission
If you live in a low-income household or are undergoing a hardship, you may qualify for support in covering your energy expenses from your utility company or the PA PUC and other agencies.
2024
- Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebates - View Recording Here (MP4)
- Learn how to go electric or switch to alernative fules with your next vehicle purchase with this rebate program designed to make alternative fuel vehicle more affordable for PA residents.
- Learn how to go electric or switch to alernative fules with your next vehicle purchase with this rebate program designed to make alternative fuel vehicle more affordable for PA residents.
- Appalachian Sustainable Finance Hub – View Recording Here (MP4)
- The Appalachian Sustainable Finance Hub will serve as a central point to facilitate the planning and funding of projects.
- Keystone Energy Efficiency Program (KEEP) Home Energy Loan – View Recording Here (MP4)
- Developed to help Pennsylvania homeowners afford energy efficiency upgrades and reduce energy costs, KEEP Home Energy Loans can be used for a variety of eligible projects performed by pre-approved, qualified contractors.
- Municipal Opportunities for Retrofits and Energy Efficiency - View Recording Here (MP4)
- MORE Program is a financing program to support local governments to cost-effectively deploy energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. The MORE Program consists of both a MORE Grant and a MORE Loan.
- Program Preview – View Recording Here (MP4)
- This session gives an overview of the Energy Programs Office and its various programs.