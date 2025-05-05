Energy Funding and Assistance Resources

Energy Funding and Assistance Finder Tool



The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) partnered with a contractor, Fourth Economy, to develop the Energy Funding and Assistance Finder (XLSX) to assist communities and organizations in identifying opportunities to receive funding and technical assistance for energy projects that can help to reduce pollution, lower bills, and drive the adoption of new, clean, and efficient technologies.

The EFAF tool compiles resources that can support the development of proposals to access opportunities available through the Investment in Infrastructure and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), as well as other opportunities. This includes both the various funding programs and technical assistance resources available for communities to apply for, (Funding Opportunities tab) as well as an accounting and assessment of the many web tools and resources published by various organizations to support in the search and pursuit of such opportunities (Resources Hub tab).

While DEP strives to keep the Energy Funding and Assistance Finder updated on a rolling basis, DEP does not guarantee that every available resource is listed, or that all information is current. DEP also cannot guarantee eligibility of, or award to, any organization.

For further information and questions, or to suggest a resource to be added to this list, please contact: RA-EPO_IIJA-IRA@pa.gov.

Additional Factsheets

For printable factsheets of incentives for individuals and businesses, please see the Energy Programs Office’s GreenPort site. (disponible en español)