Energy data is a very complex area. To help simplify your search, we've gathered up resources in broad categories so you can easily find the information you need.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Department only collects a small amount of this data; instead we rely on partners and other state and federal agencies who collect, track and analyze this data in a variety of ways and reports. As the state's energy office, we receive numerous requests for energy data so we have compiled this list of resources we utilize to help you navigate and hopefully find what you're looking for in the complicated world of energy data and information.

We've categorized the sources for information as (some of these resources may be listed twice below):

Multiple Data Types – these entities have such a large variety of information so we've listed them first:

The Energy Assessment Report for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (PDF) helped to inform the development of our Climate Action Plan 2018, as it characterizes current, future, and potential energy trajectories in Pennsylvania. In this report, technical and economic potential of Pennsylvania's available energy resources is assessed from 2016 through 2050. The following questions are addressed in the report:

What will Pennsylvania's energy, economic, and environmental future look like in the absence of additional action?

Does Pennsylvania have the in-state resources to meet energy demand now and in the future?

How and where should the Commonwealth focus its efforts to encourage clean, diverse energy sources and minimize contributions to climate change?

What energy opportunities can the Commonwealth use to its economic advantage in the future?

Energy Information Administration: The U.S. Department of Energy's EIA provides a wide range of information and data products covering energy production, stocks, demand, imports, exports, and prices; and prepares analyses and special reports on topics of current interest. The EIA's Pennsylvania State Profile and Energy Estimates provides an overview, data, analysis, rankings, comparisons and other information on energy production, consumption, sales and resources in PA.

U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have developed the State and Local Energy Data (SLED) tool, a website capable of analyzing and sorting data in real-time to quickly assess regional energy system, demand and resources. The DOE also manages a maps page with links to a variety of energy data information, an energy data management and evaluation page to assist in developing energy efficiency improvement or data management programs, the EERE (Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy) and over 50 other energy-related offices, programs and websites.

National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO) is the national non-profit association for governor-designated energy officials from each of the 56 states and territories. NASEO facilitates peer learning among state energy officials, serves as a resource for and about state energy offices, and advocates the interests of the state energy offices to Congress and federal agencies. NASEO also provides links and information on each of the State and Territory Energy Offices and their respective State Energy Plans.

Energy Efficiency

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, acts as a catalyst to advance energy efficiency policies, programs, technologies, investments, and behaviors. They maintain a State and Local Policy Database and produce an annual State Energy Efficiency Scorecard.

The Alliance to Save Energy (ASE), a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization promotes energy efficiency worldwide to achieve a healthier economy, a cleaner environment and energy security. They generate fact sheets about energy legislation and reports on energy savings in schools.

And these sources again: Energy Information Administration, National Association of State Energy Officials, and EERE.

Renewables

General

DSIRE (the Database of State Incentives for Renewables & Efficiency) is a comprehensive source of information on incentives and policies that support renewables and energy efficiency in the United States. The DSIRE website also includes a number of resources for developers, policymakers, researchers, and the general public including databases, publications and presentations, summary maps, and other energy-related resources.

Renewable Energy Cost Database

This Environmental Protection Agency database is a compilation of existing cost data for wind, solar photovoltaic (solar PV), solar thermal (CSP), and geothermal energy technologies, including historical costs and projected costs for each. The database includes data sources and references and also separates information collected from primary and secondary sources.

GATS (the Generation Attribute Tracking System) is a trading platform designed to meet the needs of buyers and sellers involved in the renewable energy certificate market - from homeowners and aggregators to states and other market participants. PJM-EIS (the administrator of GATS) also provides various data, reports and news information about the market and industry including a database of all Renewable Generators Registered in GATS.

Solar

SEIA (the Solar Energy Industries Association) is a U.S. national trade association which represents organizations that promote, manufacture, install and support the development of solar energy. SEIA also maintains a National Solar Database and a wide range of Solar Industry Data.

NREL Solar Data-The Open PV Project

This National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) link provides real-time status of the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market in the United States. Data available includes Date Installed (completion date or interconnection date), Size/Capacity of the PV Installation (in KW DC), Location (Zip code or street address), and Total Installed Cost (in USD, before incentives). A search platform and visual maps are also available for State and regional information.

Tracking the Sun IV Report (LBNL)

This LBNL report released in July 2013 provides historical summary of the installed cost of grid-connected photovoltaic (PV) systems in the U.S., from 1998 to 2012, with preliminary data for 2013, and includes installed cost trends for utility-sector PV for the first time. The report tracks the installed cost of these systems over time and by location, customer type, system characteristics, and component. 2024 Tracking the Sun Report

Bioenergy

AgStar is a U.S. EPA program that promotes the use of biogas recovery systems to reduce methane emissions from livestock waste. In addition to providing information on these systems, their website has a Livestock Anaerobic Digester Database which provides basic information on anaerobic digesters at livestock farms in the United States.

Wind

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the top group speaking for today’s clean energy industry, which includes over 800 companies in energy storage, wind, solar power, clean hydrogen, and transmission. ACP works to help meet the country’s goals for national security, the economy, and the climate by supporting fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable energy made right here in the U.S.

Production and Pricing

PJM (the Pennsylvania New Jersey Maryland Interconnection) is a regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in all or parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. In addition to offering a multitude of real-time and historical data on the electricity market, a streamlined data search page is also available to filter information found on the PJM website.

Alternative Fuels

US DOE Alternative Fueling Station Locations

Allows you to search for biodiesel, compressed natural gas, electric, ethanol, hydrogen, liquefied natural gas, and liquified propane fueling stations throughout the US.