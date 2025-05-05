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The purpose of the MAAC is to advise the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (Department) on Medical Assistance (MA) policy development and program administration. In general, the MAAC shall be composed of citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with experience, knowledge, and interest in the delivery of health care services to low-income citizens and medically vulnerable groups. This includes, but is not limited to, health care professionals and organizations, current or former MA consumers and advocacy groups. The MAAC is a place for these individuals to bring their ideas, life experience and expertise, collaborate with each other and offer advice, feedback and recommendations on MA policy development, program administration, and overall improvement of the program. Meetings are held virtually, occasionally in person, and are open to the public.
- Position 1
- Position 2
- Position with longer
MAAC meetings are open to the public and include a public comment period. Please see meeting dates below for the next scheduled meeting(s).
Meetings are open to the public; anyone may attend.
Most meetings are held virtually. Meetings may be attended through GoTo Webinar or by dialing in via phone. The links to register for the virtual meeting are found under the corresponding meeting dates below, along with the dial-in number. Some meetings are held as a hybrid meeting, in-person and virtually. The in-person meetings are indicated as such on the schedule, which includes the location address.
Potential members should be those with experience, knowledge or interest in the Medical Assistance (MA) Program, such as health care providers and professionals, managed care organizations and current/former MA recipients. Please see the MAAC Operating Guidelines linked below for more details. Those interested in joining the committee should be eager to share ideas and collaborate with others to improve and positively impact the MA Program.
Anyone interested in consideration for membership, or nominating a qualified candidate, can apply online. Please see the link under the “Public Engagement” heading. If you do not wish to apply online, you may contact the Department staff at RA-PWMAACANDCONSUB@pa.gov
Members are not paid for their time on the Committee but they may be reimbursed for applicable travel expenses.
Anyone interested in consideration for membership, or nominating a qualified candidate, can apply online. Please see the link under the “Public Engagement” heading. If you do not wish to apply online, you may contact the Department staff at RA-PWMAACANDCONSUB@pa.gov
2026 Meeting Schedule
Committee Meetings are held via the GoTo Webinar platform. To register, please use the unique link for each meeting. After registration is complete, participants will receive an email invite. Please follow directions on the email invite to add the meeting to your calendar. Participants are encouraged to register for the entire year in advance.
January 22, 2026
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
- Access Code: 493-424-013
February 26, 2026
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Dial-in: (631) 992-3221
- Access Code: 785-302-229
March 26, 2026 (hybrid meeting)
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Location:
Keystone Building – Forest Room
400 North St.
Harrisburg, PA 17120
- Dial-in: (415) 655-0060
- Access Code: 815-479-878
April 23, 2026
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Dial-in: (631) 992-3221
- Access Code: 766-780-697
May 28, 2026
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Dial-in: (631) 992-3221
- Access Code: 613-431-146
June 25, 2026 (hybrid meeting)
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Location:
Keystone Building – Forest Room
400 North St.
Harrisburg, PA 17120
- Dial-in:(213) 929-4212
- Access Code: 169-824-859
July 23, 2026
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
- Access Code: 917-795-877
September 24, 2026 (hybrid meeting)
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Location:
Keystone Building – Forest Room
400 North St.
Harrisburg, PA 17120
- Dial-in: (415) 655-0060
- Access Code: 160-924-640
October 22, 2026
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Dial-in: (213) 929-4212
- Access Code: 854-366-944
December 10, 2026
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Dial-in: (631) 992-3221
- Access Code: 402-666-726
Sally Kozak (Ex-officio Co-Chair)
Deputy Secretary, Office of Medical Assistance Programs
Room 515 Health and Welfare Building, Harrisburg, PA 17120 | (717) 787-4639
Jolene Calla, Esq.
Hospitals and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP)
jcalla@haponline.org
Andrea Flowers
Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers
aflowers@pachc.org
Kathy Cubit
AgingAdvocate@outlook.com
Richard Edley
Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association (RCPA)
redley@paproviders.org
Nicholas Focht
Accucare Home Nursing Inc.
nicholasfocht@gmail.com
Dr. Mark Goldstein
Pennsylvania Dental Association
drmg47@aol.com
Mia Haney
Pennsylvania Homecare Association
mhaney@pahomecare.org
Mary Hartley
Achieva
mhartley@achieva.info
Julie Korick, MBA
Jessica & Friends Community
jkorick@ptd.net
Minta Livengood
Indiana County Welfare Rights
Livengoodminta@gmail.com
Russ McDaid
wrmcdaid67@gmail.com
Ted Mowatt
Wanner Associates
tmowatt@wannerassoc.com
Dr. Chiamaka Nnamani
Lasting Impressions
amakamani@gmail.com
Matt Seeley
Pennsylvania Statewide Independent Living Council
mrseeley@pasilc.org
Deb Shoemaker
Pennsylvania Psychiatric Leadership Council
shoemaker0805@comcast.net
Lisa Sportelli
gutbrain@gmail.com
Pam Walz
Community Legal Services
pwalz@clsphila.org
Nick Watsula
UPMC for You
watsulan@upmc.edu
Dr. Marc Yester
PA Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
yesterma@upmc.edu