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    Councils & Committees

    ​Medical Assistance Advisory Committee (MAAC)

    The mission of the MAAC is to provide the Department of Human Services with advice about access to and delivery of quality health care services in an efficient, economical, and responsive manner to low-income individuals and families.

    MAAC Membership Application
    People having a mix of in-person and online meeting with a conference video call on tv screen.

    On this page:

    Public Engagement
    MAAC Faqs
    MAAC Meetings
    Committee Members

    The purpose of the MAAC is to advise the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (Department) on Medical Assistance (MA) policy development and program administration. In general, the MAAC shall be composed of citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with experience, knowledge, and interest in the delivery of health care services to low-income citizens and medically vulnerable groups. This includes, but is not limited to, health care professionals and organizations, current or former MA consumers and advocacy groups. The MAAC is a place for these individuals to bring their ideas, life experience and expertise, collaborate with each other and offer advice, feedback and recommendations on MA policy development, program administration, and overall improvement of the program. Meetings are held virtually, occasionally in person, and are open to the public. 

    Public Engagement

    If you are interested in sharing your experiences, perspective, and ideas to help improve the Medical Assistance Program, you may apply or nominate someone for the MAAC using the link below.

    Apply or Nominate someone for the MAAC.

    • Position 1
    • Position 2
    • Position with longer 

    MAAC meetings are open to the public and include a public comment period. Please see meeting dates below for the next scheduled meeting(s). 

    MAAC Faqs

    Meetings are open to the public; anyone may attend. 

    Most meetings are held virtually.  Meetings may be attended through GoTo Webinar or by dialing in via phone. The links to register for the virtual meeting are found under the corresponding meeting dates below, along with the dial-in number.  Some meetings are held as a hybrid meeting, in-person and virtually.  The in-person meetings are indicated as such on the schedule, which includes the location address. 

    Potential members should be those with experience, knowledge or interest in the Medical Assistance (MA) Program, such as health care providers and professionals, managed care organizations and current/former MA recipients. Please see the MAAC Operating Guidelines linked below for more details. Those interested in joining the committee should be eager to share ideas and collaborate with others to improve and positively impact the MA Program. 

    Anyone interested in consideration for membership, or nominating a qualified candidate, can apply online. Please see the link under the “Public Engagement” heading. If you do not wish to apply online, you may contact the Department staff at RA-PWMAACANDCONSUB@pa.gov

    Members are not paid for their time on the Committee but they may be reimbursed for applicable travel expenses.

    Anyone interested in consideration for membership, or nominating a qualified candidate, can apply online. Please see the link under the “Public Engagement” heading. If you do not wish to apply online, you may contact the Department staff at RA-PWMAACANDCONSUB@pa.gov

    2026 Meeting Schedule

    Committee Meetings are held via the GoTo Webinar platform. To register, please use the unique link for each meeting. After registration is complete, participants will receive an email invite. Please follow directions on the email invite to add the meeting to your calendar. Participants are encouraged to register for the entire year in advance.

    January 22, 2026

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
    • Access Code: 493-424-013
    Register for the 1/22/26 Meeting

    March 26, 2026 (hybrid meeting)

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Location:
      Keystone Building – Forest Room
      400 North St.
      Harrisburg, PA 17120

    • Dial-in: (415) 655-0060
    • Access Code: 815-479-878
    Register for the 3/26/26 Meeting

    April 23, 2026

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (631) 992-3221
    • Access Code: 766-780-697
    Register for the 4/23/26

    May 28, 2026

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (631) 992-3221
    • Access Code: 613-431-146
    Register for the 5/28/26 Meeting

    Meeting Documents:

    June 25, 2026 (hybrid meeting)

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Location: 
      Keystone Building – Forest Room
      400 North St.
      Harrisburg, PA 17120

    • Dial-in:(213) 929-4212
    • Access Code: 169-824-859
    Register for the 6/25/26 Meeting

    Meeting Documents:

    July 23, 2026

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
    • Access Code: 917-795-877
    Register for the 7/23/26 Meeting

    Meeting Documents:

    September 24, 2026 (hybrid meeting)

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Location:
      Keystone Building – Forest Room
      400 North St.
      Harrisburg, PA 17120

    • Dial-in: (415) 655-0060
    • Access Code: 160-924-640
    Register for the 9/24/26 Meeting

    Meeting Documents:

    October 22, 2026

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (213) 929-4212
    • Access Code: 854-366-944
    Register for the 10/22/26 Meeting

    Meeting Documents:

    December 10, 2026

    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Dial-in:  (631) 992-3221
    • Access Code: 402-666-726
    Register for the 12/10/26 Meeting

    Meeting Documents:

    Contact the MAAC

    If you have questions or would like to request additional information, please contact the Office of Medical Programs' (OMAP) Bureau of Policy, Analysis and Planning.

    Email the MAAC

    Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Members

    Sally Kozak (Ex-officio Co-Chair)
    Deputy Secretary, Office of Medical Assistance Programs
    Room 515 Health and Welfare Building, Harrisburg, PA 17120 | (717) 787-4639

    Sonia Brookins (Chair)
    Philadelphia Welfare Rights Organization
    sbrookins@welfarepride.org

    Joseph M. Glinka (Vice Chair)
    Highmark Wholecare
    Joseph.Glinka@highmark.com

    Jolene Calla, Esq.
    Hospitals and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP)
    jcalla@haponline.org

    Andrea Flowers
    Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers
    aflowers@pachc.org

    Kathy Cubit
    AgingAdvocate@outlook.com

    Richard Edley
    Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association (RCPA)
    redley@paproviders.org

    Nicholas Focht
    Accucare Home Nursing Inc.
    nicholasfocht@gmail.com

    Dr. Mark Goldstein
    Pennsylvania Dental Association
    drmg47@aol.com

    Mia Haney
    Pennsylvania Homecare Association
    mhaney@pahomecare.org

    Mary Hartley
    Achieva
    mhartley@achieva.info

    Julie Korick, MBA
    Jessica & Friends Community
    jkorick@ptd.net

    Minta Livengood
    Indiana County Welfare Rights
    Livengoodminta@gmail.com

    Russ McDaid
    wrmcdaid67@gmail.com

    Ted Mowatt
    Wanner Associates
    tmowatt@wannerassoc.com

    ​Dr. Chiamaka Nnamani
    Lasting Impressions
    amakamani@gmail.com

    Matt Seeley
    Pennsylvania Statewide Independent Living Council
    mrseeley@pasilc.org

    Deb Shoemaker
    Pennsylvania Psychiatric Leadership Council
    shoemaker0805@comcast.net

    Lisa Sportelli
    gutbrain@gmail.com

    Pam Walz
    Community Legal Services
    pwalz@clsphila.org

    Nick Watsula
    UPMC for You
    watsulan@upmc.edu

    Dr. Marc Yester
    PA Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
    yesterma@upmc.edu