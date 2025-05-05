The purpose of the MAAC is to advise the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (Department) on Medical Assistance (MA) policy development and program administration. In general, the MAAC shall be composed of citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with experience, knowledge, and interest in the delivery of health care services to low-income citizens and medically vulnerable groups. This includes, but is not limited to, health care professionals and organizations, current or former MA consumers and advocacy groups. The MAAC is a place for these individuals to bring their ideas, life experience and expertise, collaborate with each other and offer advice, feedback and recommendations on MA policy development, program administration, and overall improvement of the program. Meetings are held virtually, occasionally in person, and are open to the public.